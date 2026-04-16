Lainey Wilson Opens Up About Mental Health Journey and Career Resilience

Country music star Lainey Wilson shares candid details about her struggles with anxiety and burnout on her path to success, including the significant support she received from multiple therapists and inspiring advice from Reba McEntire. The singer also discusses her proactive approach to future family planning and maintaining her well-being amidst her rising fame.

Country music sensation Lainey Wilson , 33, has bravely lifted the veil on the profound mental health challenges that have shadowed her remarkable ascent to stardom. In a recent candid conversation with People, Wilson disclosed the arduous journey she navigated, marked by significant periods of anxiety and burnout. To regain her equilibrium and steer her career back onto a healthy trajectory, she revealed the extraordinary measure of working with three therapists concurrently.

She humorously likened this therapeutic approach to gift-wrapping her thoughts, explaining, It helps me get a point across with a little bow wrapped on top, because if I really let my Louisiana crazy side come out, I'd be saying things a little sideways. This approach has proven particularly invaluable on tour, where managing the diverse personalities of a team of over a hundred individuals requires a delicate balance. Wilson, who recently shared her decision to freeze her eggs in anticipation of her wedding to fiancé Devlin Hodges, emphasized the importance of fostering a positive and sustainable work environment. She stated her desire to cultivate a workplace that people are eager to join and remain with for decades, underscoring the role of her therapists in teaching her essential boundary-setting skills. The artist, whose experiences are further explored in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, premiering on April 22, confronted significant bouts of anxiety and depression early in her professional life. Her journey was one of perseverance, spanning over a decade after her arrival in Nashville at the tender age of 19 in 2011. During these formative years, she resided in a camper trailer and supplemented her income by working as a Hannah Montana impersonator, a testament to her unwavering dedication. It wasn't until 2018 that she finally secured a coveted major label deal. The relentless demands of a punishing radio tour in 2019 pushed her to her absolute limit, culminating in a prolonged, round-the-clock panic attack that persisted for days. Describing the grueling schedule, she recounted, I was going around meeting every radio station in America. You go into a conference room and you play your song and sometimes they're into it, sometimes they're on their phone, sometimes you're singing to the carpet. After four months of non-stop travel and appearances, the exhaustion was profound, leading to burnout and an overwhelming urge to withdraw from the world. During these trying times, a beacon of guidance emerged in the form of country music icon Reba McEntire, whom Wilson affectionately describes as a beautiful person inside and out. McEntire offered Wilson a piece of wisdom that would become a guiding principle: When I feel like I can't do it anymore, I do it for somebody else. This profound advice resonated deeply, acting as a catalyst for a shift in perspective. Wilson carried these words of encouragement with her throughout her extensive Whirlwind world tour, which spanned from March 2025 to November of the same year. She made it a point to share this powerful message at every concert by selecting a young audience member, a 'cowgirl of the night,' and bringing her on stage to instill confidence, proclaiming, You are beautiful, you're smart, you're talented, you can do anything. This resilient mindset has been instrumental in maintaining Wilson's mental and emotional well-being as she has solidified her position as one of country music's most celebrated artists, accumulating numerous accolades, including a Grammy and the prestigious CMA Entertainer of the Year award in both 2023 and 2025. Wilson, now 33, reflects on her decade-long struggle after moving to Nashville in 2011, a period characterized by living in a camper and impersonating Hannah Montana before achieving her major label breakthrough in 2028. The intense radio promotion schedule in 2019 proved to be a critical turning point, triggering days of relentless panic attacks. She further articulated her perspective on success and identity, stating, I’m not just a singer, songwriter, musician - that's what I do. Trophies and awards are things that come along with success, but it cannot define me as a person, because that's when I lose sight of who I am. I got to keep my head screwed on straight. In parallel with her career reflections, Wilson recently disclosed her proactive decision to freeze her eggs as she prepares for her wedding to fiancé Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, a former NFL player. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity, noting, I think the world and just people in general try to give you a timeline when things should be happening, and I'm just so thankful that I was given the opportunity to do the egg retrieval and that it was successful. While acknowledging her immense career achievements, she also revealed her desire for other life milestones. The decision to freeze her eggs was a long-considered one, and she meticulously scheduled the process during a window in her demanding touring schedule, emphasizing its priority. The Heart Like a Truck hitmaker announced her engagement in February 2025, detailing a moment where she almost proposed to Hodges herself. Wilson's narrative is a powerful testament to the importance of prioritizing mental health in the demanding entertainment industry. Her willingness to share her vulnerabilities and the strategies she employed to overcome them offers a much-needed perspective for aspiring artists and fans alike. The journey from a camper trailer to the pinnacle of country music success is a compelling arc, made even more resonant by her openness about the personal battles fought along the way. Her collaboration with multiple therapists highlights a commitment to self-care and professional development, demonstrating that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. The influence of mentors like Reba McEntire further underscores the significance of supportive relationships in navigating the pressures of fame. Wilson's ability to translate her experiences into empowering messages for young women on stage demonstrates a mature and compassionate approach to leadership. Moreover, her proactive steps regarding family planning, including egg freezing, showcase a thoughtful consideration of her future beyond her music career, balancing personal dreams with professional ambition. This dual focus on well-being and future aspirations provides a holistic view of a modern artist's life. The country star's openness about her struggles with anxiety and burnout serves as a vital reminder that even those who appear to have it all often face significant internal challenges. Her story encourages a broader conversation about mental health awareness and the need for accessible support systems within all professions, especially those characterized by high stress and public scrutiny. By sharing her authentic experiences, Lainey Wilson is not only achieving personal catharsis but also contributing to a more open and understanding dialogue surrounding mental well-being in the public sphere, solidifying her role as an influential figure both in music and beyond





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