Lake District Holiday Home Conversion Denied: Businessman Loses Planning Appeal Over Remote Waterworks

A London businessman's £300,000 conversion of an abandoned Lake District waterworks into a holiday home has been blocked after local opposition succeeded in a planning appeal. The ruling prevents him from legally living in or renting the remote property, highlighting tensions over second homes in the national park.

A businessman from London, Mike Brett, 62, spent £300,000 converting an abandoned Lake District waterworks, The Filter House , into a holiday home but has been told he cannot legally live in it following a successful planning opposition by local residents.

The property, a stone filtration unit from the 1920s, is located in the remote Hayeswater Gill Valley, about a mile from Hartsop, the nearest village. Brett purchased the building in 2020, invested £70,000 just for access, and intended to use it personally and rent it out to tourists.

His plan ignited a fierce debate over second homes and holiday lets in the Lake District, with locals fearing that wealthy outsiders are eroding community cohesion and transforming scenic areas into tourist-centric zones. The National Trust warned of a gentrifying effect, and Patterdale Parish Council criticized the proposal as unwanted and unsuitable for a sensitive, isolated location. Multiple objections highlighted strong local feeling, with neighbours stating they would never support its use as a holiday let.

After a six-year planning dispute that included two rejected applications, the independent Planning Inspectorate upheld the Lake District National Park Authority's decision that the building cannot be classified as a lawful dwelling due to insufficient facilities for day-to-day living. This ruling prohibits Brett from residing there and exposes him to potential enforcement action.

Brett defiantly stated he would continue using it as his holiday home, claiming it had been used as such for 15 years and vowing to challenge any stop notice in court. However, planning authorities noted he failed to demonstrate continuous use as a holiday home for the required four-year period to gain lawful status. Opponents celebrated the decision, arguing the development would introduce traffic, light pollution, and domestication to a tranquil valley.

The parish council warned of a dangerous precedent, asserting that Brett had openly flouted earlier planning decisions by staying at the property and allowing friends to do so. Local resident Ben Whitmore emphasized the building's intrusive impact on an unspoilt landscape, citing disturbances from vehicles, deliveries, and visitors.

Brett suspects planners are concerned about setting a precedent for remote structures in the national park but remains resolved to occupy the house, blaming a single individual for instigating the campaign against him





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Lake District Holiday Home Planning Appeal Second Homes The Filter House Patterdale Parish Council National Trust Rural Communities Enforcement Action Hayeswater Gill Valley

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