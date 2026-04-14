Lamar Odom Debuts New Girlfriend, Drawing Comparisons to Ex Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom introduces his new girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, on social media, sparking fan comments about her resemblance to his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian. The story details the couple's relationship and recounts past events, including their marriage, divorce, and struggles.

Lamar Odom , the former NBA player, has officially introduced his new girlfriend, Rachel Bradley , to the public via social media, leading to a flurry of comments from fans who observed a striking resemblance between Bradley and Odom's ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian . Odom shared a video on Instagram, filmed backstage at a Los Angeles Lakers game, showcasing his new relationship. The clip depicted the couple, with Bradley smiling and laughing alongside Odom, who had his arm around her. Bradley is a California-based real estate agent. A friend of Bradley's expressed support, commenting on the video and conveying happiness for the couple, emphasizing the strength of their bond. A source close to Odom confirmed the relationship, stating that they have been dating for several years.

This announcement was quickly followed by a wave of comments from fans, many of whom noted the physical similarities between Bradley and Kardashian. The comments ranged from acknowledging Odom's apparent preference for a particular type to expressing surprise and amusement at the resemblance. Some users jestingly referenced online shopping platforms, implying that Odom seemed to have sought a look-alike. Others offered positive messages, welcoming Odom back and expressing support for his well-being. Daily Mail reached out to representatives for Odom for comment.

Odom's marriage to Khloe Kardashian took place in 2009. Kardashian initially filed for divorce in 2013, with the divorce finalized in 2016. Last year, the former couple reunited on an episode of The Kardashians, marking their first meeting in nine years, which was arranged at a meeting facilitated at Khloe's friend, Malika Haqq's home. During a recent appearance on the TODAY show, Odom spoke about his relationship with Kardashian, referring to her as 'family'. He reflected on their reunion, stating that while it was not necessarily a positive experience for him, their familial connection remains.

Earlier, Odom was the focus of the Netflix docuseries 'The Death & Life of Lamar Odom'. The docuseries includes an account of an incident where Khloe admitted to punching Odom in the face after discovering him using drugs in the aftermath of his near-fatal overdose in 2015. Kardashian shared details of the situation, including finding Odom smoking crack in a house she had arranged for him, along with providing him with a personal chef and caretaker. She described his impaired state following his drug use and the subsequent physical confrontation. The revelations shed light on the complex relationship dynamics between the couple and the challenges they faced during that period of their lives.

Adding to the narrative of their past, Khloe's account in the documentary further elaborated on the challenging circumstances surrounding Odom's struggles with substance abuse. She discussed her realization and the steps she took, including providing care and support. This candid perspective offered by Khloe serves to provide a deeper understanding of the struggles faced by the couple. The attention from fans on the striking similarity between Rachel Bradley and Khloe Kardashian has added another layer of intrigue to Odom's current life. It underscores the enduring fascination with the relationships and the public's perception of celebrities. The comments reflect not only an observation about physical appearances but also a commentary on Odom's personal journey after his relationship with Kardashian. The social media response highlights the power of online platforms in shaping the narrative around celebrity relationships and the role that fans play in the public conversation about them. As Odom embarks on this new chapter, the spotlight remains, with fans and media outlets continuing to take interest in the intricacies of his life.





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