Lamar Odom Earns Over $50,000 in Eight Days on OnlyFans

Former NBA star Lamar Odom generates $50,000 in under two weeks on OnlyFans, charging $14.99 monthly for exclusive content. Discover details on his financial success and subscriber growth.

Former NBA champion Lamar Odom has generated more than $50,000 in revenue within just eight days of launching his subscription-based account on the platform OnlyFans. The 47-year-old former professional basketball player, who is best known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and his high-profile relationship with reality television personality Khloe Kardashian, announced his entry into the adult-content-adjacent market late last month. According to sources cited by TMZ in a report published on Friday, Odom has already secured this five-figure income in less than two weeks.

Odom Financial Revenue and Subscriber Model

Odom is charging his subscribers a monthly fee of $14.99 to access a curated library of photos and videos that he shares exclusively through his OnlyFans profile. This pricing structure has allowed him to amass significant earnings in a remarkably short period, with reports confirming that he crossed the $50,000 threshold after only a little over a week of active posting. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for Odom to request further comment on these specific financial figures, but as of the time of reporting, no official statement had been received from his team.

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Odom Promotes Exclusive Personal Content

In his profile biography on OnlyFans, Odom wrote, On The LO!! 2X NBA CHAMPION. LAKERS LEGEND. You've seen me on the court. You've seen me on TV. Now get to know the REAL me, adding that his content will be a little more personal, a little more playful, and will show a side of Lamar you have not seen before. He emphasized to TMZ that while many people hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing, he is not there to tell users exactly what they will or will not see, suggesting that the content may vary from standard expectations.

Odom further teased to reporters that he has lived a pretty wild life and that there are still a few surprises left for his audience. He stated in a formal statement to the Daily Mail that he has made history on the court, and now he is making a different kind of history as the first NBA player to join OnlyFans. He explained that his motivation stems from never being afraid to take chances or do things his own way, noting that he has lived a lot of life and believes there is a side of him the world has not yet seen.

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Rachel Bradley and Kardashian Family Connections

Alongside Odom, his real estate girlfriend Rachel Bradley, who is based in California, also launched an account on the platform. The couple went official on Instagram in April, and their mutual participation in the OnlyFans venture marks a new chapter in their public relationship. This comes more than a decade after Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2015, a period that included a highly publicized reconciliation effort by Kardashian after Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

The relationship between the ex-spouses has remained complex, with recent events including a reunion during an episode of The Kardashians at the residence of friend Malika Haqq in 2025. Odom was also the subject of the Netflix docuseries The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, where Kardashian appeared to discuss calling off their divorce proceedings to help with his recovery. However, during an appearance on the Today show in April, Odom disputed some of the claims made in the documentary, crediting his survival to divine intervention rather than Kardashian's care.

Odom Social Media Promotion Strategy

To promote his new OnlyFans presence, Odom utilized his Instagram stories to share promotional material that included a link to his subscription page. In one of these posts, the basketball legend was seen posing shirtless while taking a dip in a large pool, a visual tactic designed to attract immediate attention from his existing social media followers. He told People magazine that nothing is off the table regarding the content he will produce, further fueling speculation and interest among his fanbase.

Odom also remarked to People that he is not giving away all his secrets, insisting that users will have to subscribe to find out what awaits them inside his account. By combining his legacy as a two-time NBA champion with the direct-to-consumer model of OnlyFans, Odom is attempting to monetize his personal brand in a way that bypasses traditional media filters. This move represents a significant pivot from his athletic career, aiming for a different kind of historical milestone in the world of celebrity digital content creation.