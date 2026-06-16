Lambeth Council's Immigration Enforcement Review Sparks 'Extreme' and 'Dangerous' Claims from Greens

Lambeth Council, now under Green Party leadership, has initiated a review into its cooperation with immigration enforcement, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from Conservative politicians who label it as 'extreme' and 'dangerous'. The council, citing concerns that Home Office raids cause fear and divide communities, aims to ensure that its services do not contribute to a 'hostile environment' for migrants. This announcement, made during Refugee Week, has ignited a debate over the balance between local autonomy, community safety, and national immigration control.

A Green-led London council has been branded as 'extreme' and 'dangerous' after it vowed to pull its cooperation with immigration enforcement. Lambeth Council is urgently reviewing its arrangements on sharing intelligence and information with immigration officers.

The local authority expressed fears about Home Office raids 'causing fear' and 'dividing communities'. The review has been commissioned by Jonathan Bartley, a former co-leader of the Greens who is now the council's cabinet member for 'safer, thriving neighbourhoods'. Lambeth Council recently elected its first-ever Green administration following May's elections, at which the Greens won the largest number of seats in the borough.

The local authority said its review would examine its current policies, practices and partnerships relating to immigration enforcement activity. Its announcement of the move coincided with the start of 'Refugee Week' on Monday. But the council was criticised for potentially hindering the efforts of immigration officers to track down illegal migrants in the south London borough.

The review has been commissioned by Jonathan Bartley, a former co-leader of the Greens who is now Lambeth Council's cabinet member for 'safer, thriving neighbourhoods' Lambeth Council recently elected its first-ever Green administration following May's elections, at which the Greens won the largest number of seats in the borough. Announcing the review, Mr Bartley - who was Green co-leader between 2016 and 2021 - said: 'Lambeth is home to people from every corner of the world.

'Our diversity is one of our greatest strengths and we want all residents to feel safe, valued and able to engage with public services without fear. 'Immigration raids are causing fear and dividing Lambeth's communities. 'As Refugee Week begins, it is right that we take a careful and transparent look at how information is shared in relation to immigration enforcement activity.

'We need a clear picture of what is happening now, under what circumstances information is being shared, and whether current arrangements reflect the kind of borough we aspire to be. ' In a video posted to the council's website, Mr Bartley said he would 'make sure we are not cooperating with immigration enforcement'. 'All migrants welcome... that's what so many people in Lambeth believe,' he added. 'I'm proud to represent a borough that believes in diversity, equality, and inclusion.

'They fear the knock on the door from immigration enforcement, they fear they can't turn to the council for help when they might be in exploitative circumstances. 'Because, perhaps, the council is actually cooperating with immigration enforcement. 'And that's why I've launched a review of all council services to make sure we are not cooperating with immigration enforcement, that we are combating the hostile environment.

'For every person in Lambeth, Lambeth should be a safe and secure community where they have access to public services without fear. ' Senior Tory MP Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, expressed fears that impeding the work of immigration officers 'sends a signal to human traffickers everywhere that Britain is a soft touch'. 'This is yet another extreme, dangerous immigration policy from the Green Party,' he told the Mail.

'Immigration officers do a vital job tracking down anyone who has come here illegally. 'Stopping them from doing their duty sends a signal to human traffickers everywhere that Britain is a soft touch. 'The only thing the Greens stand for is open borders at all costs.





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Lambeth Council Green Party Immigration Enforcement Jonathan Bartley Refugee Week Chris Philp Hostile Environment Migrant Communities Local Government Home Office Raids

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