Lamborghini driver Humaira Batool jailed 10 years for killing friend Mohammed Shaan Hussain at 140mph on M62

Humaira Batool, 26, was jailed for 10 years after crashing a rented Lamborghini Urus at up to 140mph on the M62 in wet conditions, killing her passenger Mohammed Shaan Hussain, 20, and then blaming him for the crash.

Humaira Batool, 26, from the Bankfoot area of Bradford, has been jailed for 10 years after she killed her friend by crashing a rented Lamborghini Urus at speeds of up to 140mph on the M62 near Ripponden, West Yorkshire, in December 2022.

Mohammed Shaan Hussain, 20, also from Bradford, died when the £200,000 supercar left the carriageway and hit a motorway barrier, flipping over and bursting into flames. The crash happened within eight seconds of Batool taking the wheel. During her trial, jurors heard Batool had been driving at up to 140mph (230km/h) in wet conditions shortly before the crash. The court heard Hussain had rented the vehicle and was driving to HMP Leeds with Batool to collect a friend.

Also read Woman arrested at hospital after skipping sentencing in fatal M62 Lamborghini crash case

Judge Condemns Extreme Speeding Decision

The pair switched places en route. Sentencing Batool on Tuesday, Judge Ray Singh said Hussain died as a result of her decision to drive the powerful performance vehicle at eye-watering extreme speeds on a damp motorway in darkness. The judge said: This was not a momentary lapse of concentration. It was a conscious decision to drive at extraordinary speed in conditions that made such driving especially dangerous.

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You deliberately exposed your passenger, yourself and other road users to an obvious and grave risk of death or serious injury. Tragically, that risk materialised. In court, Batool tried to blame Hussain, saying he had reached over while she was driving and touched something, causing the car to surge. She claimed he had pushed buttons causing it to boost to those speeds.

This was rejected by the jury. The judge said: During the trial, various alternative explanations were advanced on your behalf, all of which were rejected - the possibility of mechanical failure, aquaplaning and your suggestion that, just prior to the collision, the controls of that vehicle had been tampered with by Shaan. The jury rejected those explanations. I likewise.

The sole cause of this collision was the manner of your driving. Prosecutors said Batool was entirely in control throughout and responsible for the grossly excessive speeds in the wet, at night. The judge told the court Hussain's death had been tragic and entirely avoidable and his life had been brought to a sudden and horrific end. He said: The suffering inherent in those final moments is difficult to overstate.

Death came not immediately upon impact but afterwards, whilst he remained unable to escape. That is a truly dreadful way for any human being to die. Hussain died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash, while Batool suffered serious injuries, including burns to around 10% of her body and a shattered tibia.

Defence Cites Mental Health Injuries

Richard Dawson, mitigating for Batool, said she had suffered significant injuries in the crash herself, and that these had exacerbated her existing mental health difficulties, leaving her with flashbacks, panic attacks and anxiety. He said she was clearly and profoundly distressed by the loss of her friend, and told the court: She has struggled every day with the consequences of this collision.

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In a victim personal statement read in court, Hussain's mother Nasreen Akhtar said he was a beloved son and cherished brother, a loyal friend and light in all our lives. She said: Every day has been a struggle. What has made this unbearable pain even worse is the impact of trying to mourn our son when we have had to listen to others try to tarnish him.

The statement added: Instead of being allowed to mourn our son, we had to listen to others tarnish his name. No parent should have to fight for the honour of their child. He was kind, he was careful, he was loved beyond measure and he was our hope for a better tomorrow. His brother Mohammed Souhail Hussain added: Shaan was our older brother then.

Bench Warrant and Final Sentencing

His is our older brother today and he will always be our older brother. Batool had been due to be sentenced on Monday but failed to attend court, with her barrister saying she had had a flare-up of endometriosis and gone to A&E. Prosecutor Christopher Dunn claimed it was clearly a ruse by Batool to avoid sentencing and that she had made several attempts to thwart the prosecution throughout the case.

Judge Ray Singh issued a bench warrant for Batool, saying she was avoiding being dealt with, and the defendant was arrested and brought to court from the hospital. Batool was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in January 2024 and found guilty by a jury. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, disqualified from driving for 10 years and told she must pass an extended driving test.

Det Insp Paul Conroy said: When any of us get behind the wheel we need to accept the responsibility of controlling a machine which can cause devastation if not handled responsibly. This especially applies when handling a car of the nature Batool drove that evening. Her driving put herself and anyone near her on the motorway at risk and it sadly resulted in the tragedy we have seen in this case.