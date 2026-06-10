Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Turns Around DTM Performance with Controversial Rear Wing Change at Zandvoort

After a poor start in Austria, the Lamborghini Temerario GT3 showed improved pace at Zandvoort thanks to a DTM-approved rear wing increase that added downforce, despite opposition from other manufacturers.

After a disastrous opening round at Spielberg, the new Lamborghini Temerario GT3 showed a remarkable turnaround at Zandvoort, sparking debate over the role of a controversial rear wing change.

Abt driver Luca Engstler, a Lamborghini factory driver, secured eighth and sixth places at the Dutch track, a stark improvement from the back-of-the-pack struggles in Austria.

'It can't be such a handful if we're on the second row,' Engstler defended the car after qualifying third on the grid. The key question: how much did the DTM's additional homologation contribute to this upward trend, allowing Lamborghini teams to use a rear wing configuration not homologated by the FIA? Team principal Gottfried Grasser acknowledged the impact: 'It's a combination of things, but of course the rear wing helps us.

The downforce from the rear wing mainly helps with driveability, because you can push more at the corner entry and the car is better to drive in that area. It also makes it a bit easier to set up the car.





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DTM Lamborghini GT3 Aerodynamics Homologation

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