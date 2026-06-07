Lammy Confronts Vance Over Remarks Linking Nowak Murder to Migration

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy revealed he directly challenged US Vice President JD Vance after Vance attributed the killing of Henry Nowak to mass migration. Lammy emphasized the victim's family's call for calm, outlined UK legal reviews, and stressed that the perpetrator was British, countering Vance's narrative of civilizational decline. The exchange underscores transatlantic tensions over migration and political rhetoric.

UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy disclosed he confronted US Vice President JD Vance over controversial remarks linking the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak to mass migration.

In a social media post, Vance blamed the tragedy on a "mass invasion of migrants" and called for "righteous anger," framing the incident as symptomatic of civilizational decline. Lammy recounted a direct phone conversation with Vance, stating he clearly told the vice president he was "wrong" and that the case had nothing to do with mass migration, stressing that the perpetrator, Vickrum Digwa, was British.

He outlined the UK's ongoing actions: investigations into police conduct, a review of Digwa's sentence, and a reassessment of police guidance on race issues. Lammy also relayed the Nowak family's plea for calm and urged Vance to avoid inflammatory statements that could foster division. While acknowledging their robust disagreement, Lammy emphasized they remain colleagues and friends, describing the talk as respectful and agreeable despite the sharp policy divide.

Downing Street had earlier rebuked Vance, accusing him of interfering in UK democracy and stirring division, aligning with the family's wish to prevent the tragedy from being exploited for political polarization. Vance's commentary, rooted in his broader critique of Western values and migration policy, posited that halting migration is a matter of "political will," a stance Lammy directly contested by highlighting falling murder rates in the UK and the importance of unity in grief





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