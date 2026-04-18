Lana Del Rey and Husband Jeremy Dufrene Step Out in Casual Chic in Los Angeles

Singer Lana Del Rey and her husband, gator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, were spotted enjoying a day out in Los Angeles, showcasing a casual yet stylish appearance. Recent social media posts have offered fans a glimpse into their private life together.

Lana Del Rey and her husband, Jeremy Dufrene , were recently spotted enjoying a leisurely day out in Los Angeles . The acclaimed singer-songwriter, 40, and her 51-year-old husband, a gator tour guide, were seen exiting the popular celebrity dining spot, The Ivy, on Friday. Del Rey opted for a relaxed yet chic ensemble, sporting a striped boatneck top layered under a cream off-the-shoulder sweatshirt.

Her outfit was completed with distressed denim shorts and canvas ballet slippers, foregoing traditional shoes. She appeared to be wearing minimal to no makeup, with her dark brunette hair pulled back in a casual claw clip updo. Carrying a substantial leather purse, the West Coast artist, who has recently offered fans an intimate look into her marital life via social media, walked alongside Dufrene. Her husband, dressed casually in a white T-shirt, khaki pants, and a black baseball cap, followed closely behind her, carrying a shopping bag containing a large box. This sighting comes shortly after Del Rey shared a series of heartwarming posts celebrating her husband's 51st birthday in late March. These Instagram posts provided a touching glimpse into their married life following their September 2024 wedding. Among the shared content were intimate videos showcasing their everyday life together. One particularly sweet moment captured a makeup-free selfie of the couple by the ocean, highlighting Del Rey's natural beauty. Another video documented Dufrene loading purchased plants into their truck, a seemingly ordinary moment that became endearing when he reacted with a broad smile and posed proudly with a Jack-o'-lantern pot upon realizing he was being filmed. The posts also included a striking image of Del Rey's hand gripping Dufrene's wrist, prominently displaying her sizable engagement ring. She also shared a photograph of herself wearing one of her husband's tour guide shirts, his name embroidered above the pocket, further underscoring their shared life. In addition to these personal glimpses, Del Rey also recently released a music video that offered a more artistic interpretation of her married life. The video, which began with a clip from the 1933 Betty Boop cartoon Snow-White, transitioned abruptly to handheld footage of Del Rey dancing joyfully. The couple, who have largely maintained a private life since their wedding, did make a notable public appearance at the Ralph Lauren show preceding New York Fashion Week on February 10th. They were seen sharing a romantic kiss on the red carpet. Their relationship began in 2019 during one of Dufrene's swamp tours in Louisiana. Del Rey has previously spoken about her attraction to Dufrene's calm and strong demeanor, noting his ability to handle large, dangerous animals. She recounted how he reassured her about the challenges her public life might present, stating he had tough skin from working with alligators and that he would simply listen and love her more through any difficulties. This testament to his supportive nature highlights the deep connection they share





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