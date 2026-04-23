Lana Del Rey's Ex-Fiancé Clayton Johnson Opens Up About Her Marriage

Clayton Johnson, Lana Del Rey's former fiancé, discusses his feelings about her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene, expressing both happiness for her and a touch of bittersweetness. He explains how their connection formed and why he supports her happiness, even if it's not with him.

Clayton Johnson , the former fiancé of singer Lana Del Rey , has publicly shared his feelings regarding her recent marriage to Jeremy Dufrene , a gator tour guide.

In a candid conversation on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the 37-year-old country music artist described a bittersweet mix of happiness and lingering sadness. While expressing genuine joy for Del Rey’s happiness with her new husband, Johnson admitted that it 'stings' to see her move on after their engagement ended a few years prior. He emphasized that true love necessitates wanting the best for someone, even if that means their happiness lies with another person.

Johnson and Del Rey initially connected in 2019 during one of Dufrene’s swamp tours, rekindling their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic. They quickly formed a deep connection, spending a month exclusively FaceTiming before becoming inseparable in person. The pandemic, he noted, accelerated their relationship, making a month feel like a year.

Johnson detailed the ease with which he and Del Rey connected, bonding over shared aspirations for the future, a love for old country music, and a mutual vision of what they wanted their lives to be. He described their time together as effortless and fulfilling, leading to a swift engagement. Despite their eventual split, they maintained a working relationship for a period, continuing to explore the possibility of reconciliation.

Ultimately, Johnson reiterated his unwavering support for Del Rey’s happiness, stating that genuine love precludes resentment. He also clarified that his participation in Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was not motivated by a desire for revenge, acknowledging Del Rey’s fondness for reality television, particularly The Bachelor franchise and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, on which she even made a cameo appearance.

He emphasized that his decision to join the show was a personal journey and unrelated to his past relationship with the singer. Johnson reflected on their relationship as a significant and impactful chapter in his life, acknowledging the lasting influence it had on him. He expressed respect for Del Rey and offered only positive sentiments about her. He also noted her preference for privacy, explaining his reluctance to share intimate details about their time together.

The couple’s journey began with a chance encounter at church, followed by a reconnection during the isolating period of the pandemic. Their relationship blossomed quickly, fueled by shared interests and a strong emotional connection. While their engagement ultimately did not lead to marriage, Johnson remains supportive of Del Rey’s happiness and wishes her well in her life with Jeremy Dufrene.

He underscored the importance of prioritizing another person’s well-being, even when it involves personal sacrifice, and reaffirmed his lack of ill will towards his former fiancé





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