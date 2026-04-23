Lana Del Rey's Ex-Fiancé Clayton Johnson Opens Up About Her Marriage

Clayton Johnson, Lana Del Rey's former fiancé, discusses his feelings about her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene, expressing both happiness for her and a touch of sadness. He details their connection, the impact of the pandemic on their relationship, and clarifies his motivations for appearing on The Bachelorette.

Clayton Johnson , the former fiancé of singer Lana Del Rey , has publicly shared his feelings regarding her recent marriage to Jeremy Dufrene , a gator tour guide.

In a candid conversation on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the 37-year-old country music artist described a bittersweet mix of happiness and lingering sadness. While expressing genuine joy for Del Rey’s happiness with her new husband, Johnson admitted that it 'stings' to see her move on after their engagement ended a few years prior. He emphasized that true love necessitates wanting the best for someone, even if that means their happiness lies with another person.

Johnson and Del Rey initially connected in 2019 during one of Dufrene’s swamp tours, rekindling their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic. They quickly formed a deep connection, spending a month exclusively FaceTiming and becoming close friends before their relationship blossomed. The pandemic, he noted, accelerated the pace of their relationship, making it feel as though a month was equivalent to a year.

Johnson detailed the ease with which he and Del Rey connected, bonding over shared aspirations for the future, a love for old country music, and a mutual vision of what they wanted their lives to be. He described their time together as 'inseparable' once they were able to meet in person.

Despite their eventual split, Johnson maintained a respectful and positive outlook, stating he has 'nothing but amazing things to say' about Del Rey, respecting her privacy and avoiding divulging 'any crazy details' about their relationship. He also clarified that his participation in Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was not motivated by a desire for revenge, but rather a personal journey of self-discovery.

He acknowledged Del Rey’s fondness for reality television, including The Bachelor franchise, but insisted his decision was independent of her. Their engagement, announced in December 2020, ultimately did not lead to marriage, with Del Rey eventually marrying Dufrene in September 2024. Johnson reflected on their relationship as a 'huge' and 'really impactful' part of his life, acknowledging that they continued to explore a working relationship and 'test the waters' even after their initial breakup.

However, he reiterated his belief that genuine love precludes resentment, stating, 'If you really love somebody in the purest form, how could you be upset at that?

' He also touched upon the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of Paul’s season of The Bachelorette, stemming from a domestic violence incident. Johnson’s appearance on the show was somewhat ironic, given Del Rey’s known fandom of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a show Paul previously starred in. Del Rey even made a cameo on the Hulu series, filming with cast members after a Stagecoach performance.

Ultimately, Johnson’s comments paint a picture of a mature and respectful acceptance of Del Rey’s happiness, despite the personal sting of seeing her move on with someone else. He continues to hold her in high regard and wishes her well in her marriage





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