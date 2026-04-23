Lanark Medieval Celebration Returns This Saturday

Lanark will be transported back to medieval times this Saturday with a free festival featuring knights, combat demonstrations, traditional crafts, music, and historical displays. The event runs from 11am to 3pm across various locations in the town, offering a vibrant living history experience for all ages.

Lanark is preparing to host its annual medieval celebration this Saturday, April 25th, promising a captivating journey back in time for residents and visitors alike.

From 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the town will be transformed into a vibrant recreation of medieval Scotland, complete with armored knights, authentic weaponry, captivating musical performances, and thrilling combat demonstrations. This free festival, organized by Discover Lanark, aims to provide a truly immersive living history experience, inviting families, history buffs, and curious onlookers to explore the sights, sounds, and skills of a bygone era within the very streets where significant chapters of Scotland’s history were written.

The celebration will unfold across several key locations within Lanark, including the bustling High Street, the historic Tolbooth, the charming Hunter’s Close, the picturesque North Vennel, and the significant Wallace House. The event boasts a comprehensive program of activities designed to engage attendees of all ages. A perennial favorite, the ‘fight a knight’ challenge, will return, offering a playful and interactive experience.

Beyond the combat displays, visitors can anticipate a rich tapestry of medieval games, enchanting traditional music performed by Gaita musicians and wandering troubadours, and a diverse array of traditional craft demonstrations. These demonstrations represent a major focal point of the festival, providing a fascinating glimpse into the trades and talents that sustained daily life in medieval Scotland.

Skilled artisans will showcase their expertise in blacksmithing, leatherworking, pottery, silversmithing, lacemaking, basket weaving, calligraphy, fletching (the crafting of arrows), and even the ancient art of food foraging. These demonstrations aren’t merely displays; they are opportunities to understand the ingenuity and resourcefulness of medieval craftspeople.

Adding depth and historical context to the festivities, the Society of John De Graeme and the Society of William Wallace will be present, bringing history to life through meticulously researched portrayals of medieval clothing, equipment, and experiences. These groups will offer insights into the lives of individuals who lived during this period, enriching the overall understanding of medieval Scotland. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the town’s newest exhibition, ‘Lanark in the Shadow of Wallace,’ housed within the Tolbooth.

This exhibition features compelling artwork by Andrew Hillhouse alongside displays of authentic medieval armor and weaponry. Wallace House will also be open, providing an opportunity to delve into the connection between William Wallace and the town, with exhibits including an outdoor mural, a poignant poem, an engaging cartoon strip, and a striking giant replica of Wallace’s sword. The festival also caters to younger attendees with dedicated children’s activities and face painting. To facilitate access, free parking will be available.

Discover Lanark emphasizes that this event is more than just a spectacle; it’s a chance to actively participate in history, promising a memorable day where Scotland’s medieval past is vividly brought to life. The organizers hope to create an unforgettable experience for everyone who attends, fostering a deeper appreciation for the rich heritage of Lanark and Scotland as a whole





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