Lanark Record Shop Owner Urges Community to Fly Flag for Local Businesses During Scotland Loves Local Week

Ian McDonald of Cosmic Grooves CIC in Lanark stresses the critical importance of local support for independent businesses as Scotland Loves Local Week launches with the theme Flying The Flag For Local Businesses. The community interest record shop, open only months, relies on local patronage to reinvest surpluses into youth activities and community projects. With Discover Lanark BID backing the national campaign, leaders emphasize that every purchase and partnership builds stronger, more resilient communities.

Ian McDonald, owner of Cosmic Grooves CIC in Lanark , is calling on residents across Lanark shire to actively support local businesses during Scotland Loves Local Week, which begins on Saturday, June 13.

The event, themed "Flying The Flag For Local Businesses," emphasizes the importance of community backing for small enterprises. Cosmic Grooves, an independent record shop and community music room located on South Vennel, opened just a few months ago. It operates as a community interest company, meaning all profits are reinvested into local initiatives, particularly those benefiting young people.

McDonald, who has a background in community development, stresses that while the shop attracts visitors from afar, local patronage is essential for its survival and for amplifying its positive community impact. He believes the model can inspire other businesses and hopes to see greater collaboration among local traders. Discover Lanark Business Improvement District (BID) is again supporting the national campaign, which is led by Scotland's Towns Partnership (STP) and backed by the Scottish Government.

STP Chief Officer Kimberley Guthrie highlights that consistent support from locals-and from businesses to each other-builds community wealth and resilience, especially amid rising national pride coinciding with Scotland's World Cup participation. The overarching goal of Scotland Loves Local is to foster sustainable, stronger communities by prioritizing local economies. McDonald's plea reflects a broader push to ensure that shops like Cosmic Grooves not only survive but thrive, creating lasting social value beyond commercial success





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Scotland Loves Local Lanark Cosmic Grooves Independent Businesses Community Interest Company Discover Lanark BID Local Support Sustainable Communities Scotland's Towns Partnership

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