Lanarkshire Bodycare Store Survives as Beauty Chain Collapses

Bodycare, a popular discount beauty retailer, has entered administration, leading to the closure of 32 UK stores and the redundancy of 450 employees. While the company's future remains uncertain, its East Kilbride branch in Lanarkshire has been spared closure.

Lanarkshire 's only Bodycare store has been spared closure after the high street beauty chain fell into administration. The well-known discount retailer announced plans to shut eight of its Scottish stores, but its East Kilbride branch was amongst the nine remaining shops in the country kept open as the struggling company seeks a way forward. A total of 32 UK stores closed, resulting in 450 workers being made redundant.

The company's administrators stated that retailers are facing 'challenging times' due to rising costs, rents and intense competition for consumer spending. The firm, established in Lancashire in 1970, said that the majority of its stores would continue to trade as normal while it explores 'options' including finding a buyer. Administrators from Interpath Advisory have been brought in, and their remaining 115 shops across the UK will remain open. Several stores have initiated clearance sales. Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “These remain challenging times for high street retailers as rising costs and reduced consumer spending continue to weigh heavily on trading. 'Unfortunately for Bodycare, which was also contending with a significant funding gap and increasing creditor pressure, these challenges proved too difficult to overcome.





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bodycare Administration Retailer Closure Lanarkshire Redundancies High Street Economic Challenges

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victim arrested after trying to find Lanarkshire rapist who faked his own death slams policeEarlier this month, the former gym boss, from Bellshill, in Lanarkshire, was found guilty of the violent attack on the mum and the rape of another woman a year later.

Read more »

Lanarkshire boy, 8, saves mum's life after finding her in coma in living roomBrodie Allan, 8, thought his mum Susan, 46, had overslept when he woke up and realised he was going to be late for school. He found her out cold on the floor of their Airdrie home

Read more »

Lanarkshire residents with diabetes among at risk groups who need flu vaccineAs highlighted by NHS Lanarkshire, diabetes weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections, including the flu.

Read more »

Bodycare to close another 30 shops while administrators seek rescue saleBodycare said the latest set of closures would be on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Read more »

Bodycare announces 30 store closures this week including four in Greater ManchesterIt comes after the chain fell into administration earlier this month

Read more »

Full list as beauty chain announces closures of another 30 shopsBodycare said all staff would be made redundant upon the closures

Read more »