Lancashire Braces for Weekend of Heavy Rainfall: Yellow Weather Warning Issued

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Lancashire, forecasting heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding, and travel disruption this weekend. The warning runs from Saturday to Sunday, with substantial rainfall expected across northern England, Wales, and southern Scotland. The forecast includes detailed weather patterns, temperatures, and a five-day outlook, alongside information on joining the LancsLive WhatsApp community for news updates.

Lancashire is bracing for a weekend of intense rainfall, as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the region. This alert signifies a potential 'danger to life' due to the expected downpours, with the likelihood of flash flooding , significant disruption to transportation networks, and the possibility of power outages.

The anticipated rainfall accumulation is substantial, with some areas predicted to receive over a month's worth of precipitation within a remarkably short timeframe. The warning period is set to commence at 9 am on Saturday, September 20th, and extend until 6 am on Sunday, September 21st, encompassing a broad swathe of Northern England, as well as coastal regions of Wales and the southern reaches of Scotland. Currently, the Environment Agency has issued 15 flood warnings and alerts, all specifically targeting Cumbria, and particularly the Lake District National Park and its surrounding areas. Residents and travelers in the affected areas are strongly advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.\The Met Office's detailed forecast outlines the progression of the weather system. The rain is expected to spread northeastward throughout Saturday, becoming persistent and, at times, heavy. Widespread rainfall totals are anticipated to range from 20 to 40 mm, with certain locations potentially experiencing accumulations of 75 to 100 mm, with the most intense downpours occurring during the later hours of the event. Accompanying the rainfall from mid-Saturday onwards will be increasingly strong, gusty winds, and the possible presence of thunderstorms, further amplifying the risk of disruption. The heavy rain is expected to gradually clear from Wales by the early hours of Sunday, with the intensity easing across Northern England and Scotland by dawn on Sunday morning. The weather pattern will then transition to showers interspersed with sunny spells, with strong winds persisting throughout Sunday. The forecast for Lancashire indicates heavy rain from 1 am to approximately 3 am on Saturday, followed by light rain throughout the remainder of the day. A second period of heavy downpours is predicted from midnight to 3 am on Sunday morning. Conditions are expected to improve by 6 am on Sunday, with the arrival of sunny spells. Temperatures will experience a decline, dropping from a high of 20C on Friday to 16C on Saturday, and further to 14C on Sunday.\The Met Office has also provided a detailed 5-day forecast for the region. Today, Friday, is expected to be cloudy, wet, and windy in northern areas, with rain and drizzle, at times heavy, especially over Cumbria. Elsewhere, the day will be mainly dry and bright with some sunshine. Winds will gradually ease, and the day will feel warmer than Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 20C. Tonight, the weather will remain cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle edging southwards, which will be heavy at times. Coastal regions will experience breezy conditions. The minimum temperature will be 14C. Saturday will see cloudy conditions with increasingly persistent and heavy rain, potentially leading to localized flooding and travel disruption later in the day. It will become windier, with a chance of coastal gales overnight. The maximum temperature will be 17C. The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday includes sunny spells with scattered showers on Sunday. The weather will become less windy but cooler. Monday and Tuesday will be much drier, with plenty of sunny spells, though the odd shower is still possible. In addition to the weather update, LancsLive is promoting its new WhatsApp community, offering users the opportunity to receive breaking news, opinion, and top stories directly on their phones. Users can join by clicking a link and selecting 'Join Community'. The community will not share personal information and promises to provide updates daily. Users can also leave the community at any time. This service may include special offers, promotions, and adverts





