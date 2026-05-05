Lancashire Council to Withdraw from Refugee Resettlement Scheme, Prioritizing Local Residents

Lancashire County Council, now under Reform UK control, is set to become the first local authority to withdraw from the UK’s refugee resettlement schemes, arguing it will allow them to prioritize the needs of long-term residents and vulnerable groups. The move focuses on the UK Resettlement Scheme and the Afghan Resettlement Programme, but will not affect support for Ukrainian refugees.

A significant shift in local government policy is underway as Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage , prepares to withdraw Lancashire County Council from the UK’s refugee resettlement schemes.

This marks a historic first, with a council prioritizing domestic needs over commitments to internationally recognized refugee programs. The decision centers around the belief that current schemes unfairly allocate resources to newly arrived refugees at the expense of long-term residents, particularly vulnerable groups like veterans experiencing homelessness.

Reform UK argues that the financial and logistical support provided to refugees – encompassing immediate cash assistance, culturally sensitive welcome packages, utility bill coverage, and assistance with healthcare and employment – is disproportionate compared to the support available to local residents facing hardship. The council contends that this imbalance creates a two-tiered system where the needs of those already contributing to the community are overlooked.

The withdrawal specifically targets the UK Resettlement Scheme, launched in 2021 to provide comprehensive support to legal refugees, and the Afghan Resettlement Programme. However, support for Ukrainian refugees will reportedly continue, indicating a nuanced approach to different refugee populations. This move is framed as a commitment to ‘putting British people first’ and restoring fairness in the allocation of council resources.

The party’s leadership emphasizes a desire to end what they perceive as a ‘shameful Conservative policy’ that prioritized newcomers over the existing population. They are actively campaigning on this issue, positioning Reform UK as the sole advocate for prioritizing the needs of British citizens in local governance. The proposal is scheduled for formal approval by the council’s Cabinet this summer, with expectations that other Reform-controlled councils will soon follow suit.

This development reflects the growing influence of Reform UK in local politics, following their significant gains in Lancashire’s elections last May, where they secured a majority with 53 out of 84 seats. The implications of this policy shift extend beyond Lancashire, potentially setting a precedent for other councils to reconsider their participation in national resettlement schemes. It also raises broader questions about the balance between international obligations and domestic priorities in the context of limited public resources.

The council’s cabinet member for communities, Joshua Roberts, articulated the core rationale behind the decision, emphasizing the need for ‘fairness’ and placing ‘local Lancastrians at the front of the queue’. He called on the current Labour government to redirect funds away from refugee resettlement and towards supporting vulnerable residents and veterans within Lancashire, arguing that these groups have been consistently deprioritized by both Labour and Conservative administrations.

The move is not presented as an anti-refugee stance, but rather as a re-evaluation of resource allocation to ensure the well-being of the local community. Reform UK’s stance resonates with a segment of the electorate concerned about the perceived strain on public services and the fairness of resource distribution. The party’s success in Lancashire demonstrates the potential for this message to gain traction in other areas.

The long-term effects of this policy remain to be seen, but it undoubtedly represents a significant challenge to the established approach to refugee resettlement in the UK. The decision is likely to spark further debate about the responsibilities of local authorities in addressing both national and international humanitarian concerns. It also highlights the growing political pressure to address concerns about immigration and its impact on local communities.

The focus on veterans and vulnerable residents underscores a broader narrative of prioritizing those who have historically served the nation and those most in need of support. This narrative is central to Reform UK’s political platform and is likely to be a key theme in future campaigns. The party’s commitment to ‘putting British people first’ is a clear signal of its populist agenda and its intention to challenge the status quo in local governance.

The withdrawal from the resettlement schemes is a concrete manifestation of this commitment and a bold statement of intent





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Refugee Resettlement Lancashire County Council Reform UK Nigel Farage Local Government UK Politics Immigration British People First Council Policy Resource Allocation

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