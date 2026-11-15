Lancashire County Council Halts New Whittingham Primary School Plans

Lancashire County Council suspends the long-planned Whittingham primary school due to projected demand shortfalls, sparking debate over local education infrastructure needs.

Lancashire County Council has officially paused the development of a new primary school in Whittingham, citing a significant projected shortfall in pupil demand that renders the project unsustainable at this time. The decision brings a sudden halt to a major infrastructure initiative that has been in discussion for more than a decade, with the site off Henry Littler Way remaining reserved for educational use despite repeated delays in construction timelines.

Forecasting Errors Drive Project Suspension

Councillor Matthew Salter, the authority's cabinet member for education and skills, confirmed that recent revisions to forecasting models and a review of the latest pupil place data revealed insufficient demand to justify the immediate construction of the facility. He stated that proceeding with the build now could result in a non-viable school or place intolerable pressure on other local educational institutions in the area, prompting the council to place the entire scheme on ice while they monitor demographic trends.

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Fluctuating Capacity and Timeline Delays

The project has undergone numerous changes since it was first mooted, with its planned capacity and opening date shifting repeatedly under different council administrations. Initially proposed for 210 pupils, the scheme was scaled up to 420 pupils with a target opening of September 2025, only to be pushed back to September 2026 in October 2024. Despite the delay, the council had previously adjusted the intake to a single form, yet still intended to admit the first children in 2026 while permanent buildings were finalized a year later.

Political Disagreement on Housing Needs

Councillor Harry Landless, representing Preston Rural East, expressed perplexity at the halt, arguing that new housing developments in the area make the school inevitable. He noted that Goosnargh Oliversons School is currently at capacity, suggesting that ignoring the demand from new residents could lead to overcrowding elsewhere. Landless questioned whether the council was unwilling to spend budgeted funds despite the clear need for additional educational space to support the growing population.

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Projected Decline in Local Pupil Numbers

Official figures obtained by the Lancashire Post indicate that the combined reception-year intake in the Goosnargh and Grimsargh school place planning area is expected to decline. Projections show the intake falling from 88 in 2027/28 to 77 in 2029/30, which is below the pupil admission number capacity of 90 across existing schools in the region. This data supports the council's view that there is currently no urgent need for a new facility, even as broader masterplans for North West Preston continue to promise thousands of new homes.

Future Review Scheduled for 2027

The authority has committed to keeping the situation under review, with a further assessment likely to take place in May 2027 to determine if demand eventually rises to a level that warrants construction. Councillor Salter emphasized that the council remains ready to deliver a new primary school when the data shows it is required, ensuring that any future decision will be grounded in accurate demographic evidence rather than speculative planning. The site will remain reserved, allowing for the possibility of development once the projected shortfall is resolved.