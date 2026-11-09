Lancashire Fire Search Dog Davey Dies, Legacy Supports Retired Service Animals

Davey, a retired USAR search dog for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, has died. His handler and the service will donate funds to the NFRSA to support other retired animals.

Davey, a distinguished retired Fire Search dog who served with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, has died following a short and undisclosed illness. The nine-year-old specialist Urban Search and Rescue ( USAR) dog had been receiving dedicated veterinary care for the past two weeks, but despite comprehensive testing and treatment, the specific cause of his decline remained unknown to medical professionals.

His passing has deeply affected his handler, Lindsay Sielski BEM, her husband Steve, their son Luca, and the entire Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service team. The service confirmed that all funds raised in Davey's memory will be directed to the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) to support the care of other retired working animals.

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Exceptional Rescue Career History

Davey's journey to becoming a national hero began when he was rehomed from Dogs Trust before joining Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service in 2017. What started as a second chance for a rescue dog evolved into an extraordinary career spanning more than nine years of dedicated service and international recognition.

Working alongside his handler Lindsay Sielski, Davey qualified as a specialist Urban Search and Rescue dog. He became an integral part of the National Resilience USAR capability and the UK International Search and Rescue (UK ISAR) team. His expertise took him to some of the world's most challenging emergencies, where he supported search operations following major earthquakes overseas.

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His outstanding contributions to search and rescue operations were widely recognized. Davey was named the International Fund for Animal Welfare's International Search and Rescue Dog of the Year. Additionally, his professional excellence was acknowledged at Crufts, highlighting his status as a top-tier search dog on the global stage.

Public Ambassador and Community Impact

Beyond his operational deployments, Davey served as a beloved ambassador for both Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Dogs Trust. He participated in school visits, community events, and public demonstrations, helping citizens understand the critical role played by specialist search dogs in saving lives.

His public engagement extended to high-profile locations, including visits to 10 Downing Street and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. These appearances allowed him to inspire many people and showcase the vital work conducted by fire service animals.

Chief Fire Officer Jon Charters praised Davey as an exceptional search dog who made an enormous contribution to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. Charters noted that Davey and Lindsay responded to some of the most challenging emergencies imaginable, representing both Lancashire and the UK with distinction in every scenario.

Personal Bond and Family Legacy

Behind his professional accolades and deployments, Davey was a much-loved member of Lindsay Sielski and her family's private lives. Chief Fire Officer Jon Charters emphasized that what made Davey particularly special was the affection people had for him. Whether deployed overseas, participating in training exercises, or meeting the public, he made a lasting impression wherever he went.

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The Countess Bathurst, founder and Chair of the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA), knew Davey and Lindsay personally. Having seen Davey in April, she described him as a special boy. She recalled the privilege of hiding during a search demonstration, noting that Davey found her in about thirty seconds, which highlighted his exceptional talents.

The Countess Bathurst stated that she is devastated by the outcome and expressed her heartfelt sympathy for Lindsay, Steve, and Luca. She confirmed that the NFRSA will cover Davey's veterinary bills, expressing deep gratitude that the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service family wishes to honor him by helping other retired service animals.

Future Support for Retired Working Animals

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson announced that, in Davey's memory, they now wish to support the NFRSA and its vital work. The charity provides essential support for retired dogs and horses from police, fire, prison, and border force services, specifically helping with the cost of veterinary treatment once their working lives have ended.

The appeal to raise funds in Davey's name is now open. All money raised through this initiative will go directly to the NFRSA. This donation will help the charity support other retired service animals and their families when they need assistance the most, ensuring Davey's legacy continues to make a positive impact.