Lancashire Funeral Home Raided by Police Amidst Fraud Investigation

Police have raided two branches of Martin’s Funeral Directors in Lancashire and a private residence, arresting a man and a woman on suspicion of fraud. The investigation focuses on potential financial irregularities, with authorities assuring the public that the treatment of the deceased is not under scrutiny.

Lancashire Police are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the operations of Martin’s Funeral Directors, following reports of potential financial discrepancies. This morning, officers executed search warrants at two branches of the funeral home – one located on Tulketh Brow in Ashton-on-Ribble, and the other on Stonebridge Parade in Longridge – as well as a private residence in Fulwood, Preston.

The operation involved a significant police presence, including forensics teams and specialist search dogs, meticulously examining the premises. The investigation was prompted by concerns raised regarding certain practices within the business, leading authorities to initiate a thorough review of its financial dealings.

While the sight of police activity at a funeral home understandably causes distress, law enforcement officials have been quick to reassure the public that the investigation is specifically focused on financial irregularities and does not involve any concerns regarding the respectful treatment of the deceased. Initial searches have not revealed any issues related to the handling or storage of remains, providing a degree of comfort to those who may have feared otherwise.

Two individuals, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, both local to the Preston area, have been taken into custody and are currently being questioned on suspicion of fraud by false representation. Their arrest marks a significant step in the investigation, as police seek to uncover the full extent of the alleged financial misconduct.

The investigation is being conducted with sensitivity, acknowledging the emotional weight associated with funeral services and the importance of maintaining public trust in these essential businesses. A public health inspector accompanied the officers during the searches, further demonstrating the commitment to ensuring the integrity of the operation and addressing any potential health and safety concerns.

The police have emphasized that the ongoing investigation will not disrupt the funeral home’s ability to continue providing services to grieving families, minimizing any additional distress during an already difficult time. A handwritten sign has been placed on the door of the Ashton-on-Ribble branch, informing the public of its temporary closure while the investigation is underway. Lancashire Police have released statements to the media, providing updates on the progress of the investigation and reiterating their commitment to transparency and accountability.

The police investigation is entirely separate from a previous, unrelated case involving a former employee of Martin’s Funeral Directors, Nigel Robinson-Wright, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison in 2022 for horrific acts of sexual perversion within the mortuary. That case involved deeply disturbing and criminal behavior, and authorities have been careful to distinguish it from the current investigation, which centers solely on potential financial wrongdoing.

The current focus is on establishing whether any financial irregularities have occurred and, if so, identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice. The police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist their investigation to come forward and contact them. They are committed to conducting a thorough and impartial inquiry, ensuring that all relevant evidence is gathered and analyzed.

The investigation highlights the importance of robust financial oversight within the funeral industry, where vulnerable individuals and families are often at their most susceptible to exploitation. The outcome of this investigation will likely have implications for the regulation and scrutiny of funeral homes in Lancashire and potentially beyond, aiming to safeguard the interests of those who rely on these services during times of profound loss





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Lancashire Police Funeral Home Fraud Investigation Martin's Funeral Directors Arrest

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