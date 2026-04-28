Lancashire Funeral Home Raided: Two Arrested on Suspicion of Fraud

Police have raided two Martin’s Funeral Directors offices in Lancashire and arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of fraud. Investigations were launched following concerns raised about practices at the funeral home.

Lancashire Police have executed raids at two locations associated with Martin’s Funeral Directors, leading to the arrest of a man and a woman. The operation, which took place on the morning of April 28th, targeted offices on Tulketh Brow in Ashton-on-Ribble and Stonebridge Parade in Longridge.

Simultaneously, officers are currently investigating a private residence on The Friars in Fulwood. The actions were prompted by information received by Lancashire Constabulary earlier this month, raising concerns regarding specific practices within the funeral home business. The individuals arrested, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, both residents of Preston, are being held on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

They are currently undergoing questioning as investigators work to determine the full extent of the alleged wrongdoing. Law enforcement officials have emphasized the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation and have refrained from providing detailed commentary at this preliminary stage. A spokesperson for the Lancashire Constabulary acknowledged the potential distress this news may cause to the public, particularly those who have entrusted Martin’s Funeral Directors with the care of their loved ones.

They assured the community that the investigation is being handled with the utmost diligence and professionalism. The police are urging anyone with information relevant to the case, or who has concerns related to the services provided by Martin’s Funeral Directors, to come forward and contact them. The investigation centers around potential irregularities in the operational procedures of Martin’s Funeral Directors. While the precise nature of these concerns remains undisclosed, the police response indicates a serious matter requiring thorough scrutiny.

The raids involved a significant police presence at all three locations, suggesting a comprehensive search for evidence. The focus on both business premises and a private residence suggests investigators are exploring a range of potential avenues. The constabulary has requested that individuals refrain from speculation and allow the investigation to proceed without interference. They have provided a reference number – log 0212 of April 28th – for anyone wishing to contact them with information.

This case highlights the importance of regulatory oversight within the funeral industry and the need for transparency and accountability in the handling of sensitive matters related to bereavement and loss. The public is understandably anxious for clarity, and Lancashire Police have committed to providing updates as the investigation progresses, while balancing the need to protect the integrity of the process.

The impact on families who have recently used or are planning to use the services of Martin’s Funeral Directors is a key consideration for authorities, and support resources may be made available as the situation unfolds. The investigation is expected to be complex and could take considerable time to complete, given the sensitive nature of the allegations and the need to gather and analyze substantial evidence





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Lancashire Funeral Home Fraud Arrest Martin's Funeral Directors

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