Lancashire Furniture Maker Assures Customers It Remains Open After Major Workshop Fire

Matthew Marsden Furniture confirmed a fire at its Eccleston site damaged assembly and spray shops but its main workshop remained intact. Operations are moving to a second facility while rebuilding begins, with minimal disruption expected for customers.

A Lancashire furniture manufacturer has reassured customers that it remains open for business after a major fire caused significant damage to part of its workshops.

Matthew Marsden Furniture confirmed a blaze broke out at its Eccleston site on Wednesday night (June 17), damaging the company's assembly rooms and spray shops. Six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, and a drone unit were dispatched to the scene on Lawrence Lane. Firefighters used breathing apparatus, two main jets, and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze. Residents living nearby were advised to keep windows and doors closed, and an 'avoid the area' warning was issued.

Despite the destruction, the firm stated that its main manufacturing workshop and machinery were largely unaffected and that operations are already being moved to a second facility while rebuilding work begins. In a statement, Matthew Marsden Furniture emphasized: "Most importantly, no one was injured, and we are incredibly grateful that all of our team are safe. While our assembly rooms and spray shops have suffered significant damage, our main manufacturing workshop and machinery remain largely unaffected.

We are already relocating our assembly and spray operations to our second facility while we begin rebuilding at Eccleston.

" The company acknowledged that existing customer projects could face some disruption but stressed it hopes delays will be limited. Team members will contact clients individually over the coming days with updates on their orders. The firm's showrooms remain fully open, and prospective customers have been reassured that the business continues to design, plan, and manufacture furniture despite the setback.

The company expressed gratitude for its dedicated team working around the clock to maintain operations and thanked everyone for their understanding and ongoing support. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) provided details of the incident, stating: "At 11:06pm on the 17th June 2026, six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and our drone unit attended a commercial building fire on Lawrence Lane, Eccleston.

Crews are wearing breathing apparatus and are using two main jets and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

" The manufacturer's swift communication and contingency planning aim to maintain confidence among its clientele and the local community. The incident highlights the challenges faced by manufacturing businesses when critical infrastructure is compromised, yet the company's ability to shift operations to an alternate site demonstrates resilience and preparedness. The fireResponse included specialized equipment such as a drone unit, which likely assisted in assessing the situation and coordinating firefighting efforts.

Although the assembly and spray shops were heavily impacted, the preservation of the main workshop and machinery is a crucial factor that will enable a faster resumption of full production. Customers are being kept informed as the company works to minimize the impact on ongoing projects. The showrooms' continued operation ensures that sales and design consultations can proceed without interruption. This event serves as a reminder of the importance of risk management and business continuity planning for industrial enterprises.

The community's cooperation with safety advisories, such as keeping windows closed, reflects standard procedures during such emergencies. The fire service's prompt response with adequate resources helped contain the incident effectively. As rebuilding commences, the company is expected to evaluate its fire safety protocols and insurance coverage. The support from employees and customers will be vital for recovery.

Overall, the situation appears manageable, with the company projecting optimism about returning to normal operations while acknowledging temporary setbacks





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Fire Furniture Manufacturer Lancashire Eccleston Business Continuity Matthew Marsden Furniture Lancashire Fire And Rescue Service

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