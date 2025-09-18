Lancashire House Prices Soar, Pendle Witnesses Biggest Increase

Average house prices across Lancashire are on the rise, with significant increases in areas like Pendle and South Ribble. While some areas, like Lancaster and Wyre, see modest declines, the overall trend points towards continued growth in the Lancashire housing market.

House prices are on the rise across much of Lancashire, with the average cost of a home in certain areas now exceeding £10,000 more than what they were worth a year ago. According to recent data released by the Office for National Statistics, the average home in Pendle cost £142,000 over the 12 months ending in July. This figure represents an impressive 8.6% increase compared to the previous year, amounting to a jump of over £11,000.

Despite this significant rise, Pendle remains one of the more affordable places to purchase property in the UK, with only 13 other council areas boasting lower average house prices. Blackpool, for instance, averages £130,000 (the sixth cheapest in the UK), Hyndburn at £129,000 (fourth cheapest), and Burnley at £125,000 (second cheapest).Neighbouring South Ribble has witnessed the second-highest increase in average property values, with prices surging by 6.5% over the past year. The typical home in the area now commands £209,000, nearly £13,000 more than it did a year ago. Meanwhile, Blackburn with Darwen has seen a 6% increase in average house prices, Burnley a 5.9% rise, and Ribble Valley a 5.5% uptick. In contrast, only two areas of Lancashire have experienced a decline in property prices. Lancaster shows a 3.3% decrease, bringing the average house price to £192,000, while in Wyre prices have also dipped 3.3% to £178,000. The interactive map allows you to delve into the specific changes in your local area. On a national scale, average UK house prices increased by 2.8% to £270,000 in the 12 months leading up to July 2025, signifying an average rise of £7,000 per property. This growth rate, while down from 3.6% in June, is an improvement from the 0.5% recorded in July of the previous year. In July 2023, prices experienced a 0.7% dip compared to the same period a year earlier. The period from July 2023 to March 2024 marked the first time since 2012 that UK house prices had decreased year-on-year. Currently, 61 out of the UK's 360 local authority areas have seen a fall in average house prices over the past 12 months, while prices have either remained stable or increased by 1% or less in another 36 areas. Eastbourne, a seaside town in East Sussex, has experienced the most significant decrease in average property prices over the last 12 months, with prices dropping by 10.4% to £243,000 in the year leading up to July. Notably, the property market in London is struggling more than any other region in the UK, with house prices increasing by only 0.7% in the capital over the past year. This stands in stark contrast to the strong growth seen in the North East, Northern Ireland, and the North West, which experienced increases of 7.9%, 5.5%, and 4.8% respectively. Sunderland has emerged as the UK's hottest property market at present, with the average home in the North East city selling for £147,000 in the 12 months ending in July.





