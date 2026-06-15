Lancashire Police Crackdown on Ketamine Dealing Leads to 32 Arrests and Major Seizures

Police in Lancashire have executed 19 warrants across the county as part of Operation Shore, arresting 32 suspects and seizing ketamine, other drugs, weapons, and cash in a major crackdown on ketamine supply. Detectives say the operation sends a clear warning to organised criminals and relies on community intelligence to disrupt supply and protect young people from the drug's harmful effects.

A major police operation in Lancashire has resulted in smashed doors, multiple arrests, and the seizure of drugs, weapons, and cash as part of a crackdown on ketamine dealing.

The week of action, part of Operation Shore, saw officers execute 19 warrants across numerous towns including Lancaster, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Burnley, Pendle, Rossendale, Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn, Preston, Skelmersdale and Chorley. During the raids, police forced entry to properties, confiscated significant quantities of suspected Class A, B (including ketamine), and C drugs, as well as large amounts of unidentified white powder. A variety of weapons such as machetes, zombie knives, air weapons and other bladed items were also recovered.

In total, 32 individuals aged between 15 and 55 were arrested, and over £26,900 in cash was seized. Detective Chief Superintendent Derry Crorken, leading Operation Shore, emphasized the importance of community intelligence and thanked those who provided information about ketamine supply. He stated that the operation demonstrates a commitment to acting on tips to disrupt supply, seize illegal ketamine, and make arrests.

He urged the public to share any information, no matter how small, with Lancashire Police or anonymously via Crimestoppers, to help stop dealers from exploiting young people for profit. The goal is to make a significant impact on the activities of organised criminals profiting from this dangerous drug and to prevent further harm to youngsters' health and futures.

Prior to the crackdown, Lancashire recorded 294 ketamine-related offences over the past three years, with a year-on-year increase, though police believe the issue is under-reported. Operation Shore, funded by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, aims to disrupt supply chains and educate young people, parents, and professionals about ketamine's dangers.

Grunshaw highlighted the drug's devastating health impacts and expressed encouragement at the early results from the operation's expansion, which combines enforcement action with collaboration across policing, health, education and partner organisations to make the county safer and ultimately save lives. The public is encouraged to come forward with concerns, including anonymously through Crimestoppers, to aid in disrupting the supply of ketamine on the streets





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Ketamine Drugs Lancashire Police Operation Shore Arrests Raids Class A Class B Class C Weapons Machetes Zombie Knives Cash Seizure Crime Stoppers Clive Grunshaw Derry Crorken Organized Crime Drug Supply Young People Health Education

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