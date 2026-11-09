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Lancashire Police Issue Motor Offence Notices for Insurance and Speed Violations

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Lancashire Police Issue Motor Offence Notices for Insurance and Speed Violations
Lancashire Constabulary · Preston · Motor Insurance
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Lancashire Constabulary has issued multiple motoring offence notices targeting uninsured drivers and those exceeding local speed limits across Preston and surrounding areas.

Lancashire Constabulary has issued a significant number of motoring offence notices targeting drivers who have failed to comply with insurance regulations and speed restrictions in Preston and across Lancashire. These enforcement actions highlight the ongoing commitment to road safety and legal compliance within the region.

Uninsured Driving Violations Detected

Lancashire Constabulary identified multiple instances of drivers using motor vehicles on roads or public places without the legally required third-party insurance coverage. These offences represent a serious breach of traffic law, placing uninsured motorists at risk of legal penalties and potentially leaving victims of accidents without compensation. The constabulary emphasizes that valid insurance is a mandatory requirement for all vehicle operators in the public domain.

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Speeding Offenders Targeted by Camera

Officers detected numerous drivers exceeding strict speed limits through the use of both manned equipment and automatic camera devices across various locations. Specific infractions included exceeding a 50mph limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order, as well as violating 30mph and 40mph zones on restricted roads. These automated and manual detection systems ensure that speed limits are strictly enforced to protect all road users from the dangers of excessive velocity.

Failure To Identify Drivers Faces Penalties

Multiple individuals were cited for failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver or rider of a vehicle when formally required to do so. This offence often occurs in conjunction with other traffic violations, such as speeding or insurance lapses, where the registered keeper cannot or will not identify the person behind the wheel at the time of the incident. The law mandates full cooperation with police inquiries to ensure accountability for traffic violations.

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Unlicensed And Uninsured Combinations

Several drivers were caught committing compound offences, specifically driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a valid licence while simultaneously using the vehicle without third-party insurance. This combination of infractions demonstrates a deliberate disregard for multiple aspects of road safety legislation. Police actions against these dual violations underscore the seriousness with which unlicensed and uninsured driving is treated by authorities in Lancashire.

Ongoing Enforcement Across Lancashire

The recent wave of notices serves as a stark reminder to motorists in Preston and throughout Lancashire that traffic enforcement is active and comprehensive. Drivers are urged to ensure their insurance policies are up to date, their licenses are valid, and they adhere to all posted speed limits, whether enforced by human officers or automated cameras. Compliance with these regulations is essential for maintaining a safe and orderly transport network for the community.

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Lancashire Constabulary Preston Motor Insurance Speed Limits Traffic Warnings Road Safety Driving Offences
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