Lancashire Quarry to be Transformed into Biodiversity Haven

A former brick shale quarry in West Lancashire is being converted into a 29.5-hectare ‘habitat bank’ to promote biodiversity and support developers’ Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) obligations. The project, managed by Green Earth Developments Group, will create a mosaic of diverse habitats over 30 years.

A significant transformation is underway at a former Lancashire quarry, poised to shift from a source of building materials to a haven for wildlife. The 29.5-hectare site, previously utilized as a brick shale quarry in West Lancashire , is being developed into a ‘ habitat bank ’ – a designated protected area designed to bolster biodiversity.

This initiative allows developers to fulfill their Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) requirements, investing in units that offset the environmental impact of new construction projects. Strategically positioned across two National Character Areas – the Lancashire Coal Measures and the Lancashire and Amounderness Plain – the site offers accessibility to developers operating within a broad geographical range, spanning from Blackpool and Chorley in the north to St Helens and Knowsley in the south.

This advantageous location ensures it can effectively support the increasing demand for biodiversity units linked to a variety of developments, including housing, infrastructure projects, and commercial ventures. The stewardship of this ambitious project has been entrusted to Green Earth Developments Group (GEDG) by landowner Ibstock Plc, initiating a comprehensive 30-year program dedicated to habitat creation and ongoing management.

The plans for Dalton Quarry encompass the creation and enhancement of diverse habitats, including vibrant lowland meadows, open mosaic habitats, flourishing floodplain wetland mosaics, and expansive lowland mixed deciduous woodlands, complemented by hedgerow and watercourse units. Initial phases of work will concentrate on reshaping the quarry floor to reinstate natural drainage patterns, improving the woodland stream corridor, and initiating a grassland transition program to cultivate species-rich lowland meadows across previously agricultural land.

The project operates under a robust 30-year stewardship model, with the initial five years focused on intensive habitat creation and enhancement, followed by a sustained 25-year period of active management and meticulous monitoring. Notably, the restoration plans surpass standard requirements typically associated with worked mineral sites, with continuous compliance oversight provided by a Natural England-approved Responsible Body throughout the entire 30-year term. This commitment ensures the long-term success and ecological integrity of the habitat bank.

Simon Towers, chairman of Green Earth Developments Group, emphasized the core principles of Biodiversity Net Gain, stating that Dalton Quarry exemplifies the true spirit of the initiative. He highlighted the site’s historical contribution to community building through the provision of construction materials and its potential to support future development by generating essential biodiversity units while simultaneously driving significant nature recovery on a large scale.

Towers cautioned against reducing the BNG discussion to mere metrics and numbers, emphasizing the transformative potential of projects like Dalton Quarry. He explained that former mineral sites, when supported by long-term investment, expert management, and a clear ecological vision, can evolve into invaluable environmental assets. The habitat bank will foster a diverse mosaic of grassland, wetland, woodland, hedgerow, and aquatic habitats, creating optimal conditions for a wide array of species to flourish over time.

GEDG has also engaged Middlemarch Environmental, a specialist ecological consultancy affiliated with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, to conduct ongoing monitoring throughout the management period. A unique advantage of the site lies in its nutrient-poor mineral soils, which favor a greater diversity of wildflowers, invertebrates, and specialist plants, unlike fertile lands often dominated by vigorous grasses.

This makes Dalton Quarry an ideal location for establishing species-rich grassland and open mosaic habitats, both of which are increasingly vital components of the UK’s ecological network





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Biodiversity Net Gain Habitat Bank Quarry Restoration Lancashire Green Earth Developments Environmental Restoration Wildlife Ecology

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