Lancashire's Magical Food Scene in Aughton in Ormskirk

Aughton in Ormskirk, a charming Lancashire town, boasts a thriving culinary scene with Michelin-starred restaurants and a long-standing tradition of gingerbread baking, thanks to three pioneering women who started selling the sweets back in the 1700s.

This Lancashire town, known as ' Gingerbread Town ', features an extraordinary food scene with Michelin-starred restaurants and a rich culinary history, particularly in the form of baked goods.

Aughton in Ormskirk, run by chef patron Mark Birchall with three Michelin Stars, serves British classics alongside seasonal ingredients. Meanwhile, Tim Allen's restaurant, also with a Michelin star, showcases modern British cuisine with global influences. Away from the food, the town's historic Charter Market, one of the oldest in the UK, held every Thursday and Saturday, is a testament to its food heritage.

The legacy of the town's gingerbread biscuits continues, with the annual Gingerbread Festival and their availability throughout the town





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Lancashire Food Scene Michelin-Starred Restaurants Gingerbread Town Ormskirk Charter Market British Classics Seasonal Ingredients Global Influences Chef Patron Mark Birchall Tim Allen's Restaurant Ancient Food Heritage An Annual Gingerbread Festival

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