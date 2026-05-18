Lancashire to Combine 15 Local Authorities into 2-5 New Councils

As a consequence of the creation of a combined authority for the county, Lancashire is expected to replace its current set of 15 local authorities with between two and five new all-purpose councils.

As a consequence of the creation of a combined authority for the county, Lancashire is expected to replace its current set of 15 local authorities with between two and five new all-purpose councils.

The initial implementation budget for LGR across Lancashire has been agreed on at £30m, to be contributed equitably by the existing councils. The contribution from Blackburn with Darwen, which was approved by Full Council in February 2022, amounts to £3.3m. The arrangements for the governance of the implementation budget have been developed by the Lancashire Chief Finance Officers (LCFOs) Group and subsequently reviewed by the Lancashire Strategic LGR Chief Executives Board





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Politics Planning Lancashire Combined Authority 15 Local Authorities Between Two And Five Councils Implementation Cost Initial Implementation Budget Governance Arrangements Lancashire Chief Finance Officers (Lcfos) Grou Lancashire Strategic LGR Chief Executives Boar Blackburn With Darwen Full Council

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