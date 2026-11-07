Lancaster City Council Unveils 12,000 Poppies at Ashton Memorial

Lancaster City Council has installed 12,000 handmade poppies at the Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park, honoring local contributions to a tribute running through Armistice Day.

Lancaster City Council officially unveiled a commemorative installation of 12,000 paper poppies at the historic Ashton Memorial located within Williamson Park. This large-scale tribute serves as a focal point for remembrance and community reflection in Lancaster.

The Scale and Origin of the 12,000 Poppies

The massive display was created through a collaborative effort involving residents, schools, charities, community organizations, and uniformed groups across the Lancaster District. Each of the 12,000 individual poppies represents the collective contribution of the local populace to this act of remembrance.

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Preservation Timeline Until November 11

The installation is scheduled to remain in place for an extended period, staying visible to the public until November 11, which marks Armistice Day. This duration allows ample time for individuals to visit the site and engage with the memorial during the traditional season of remembrance.

Community Invitation for Reflection

Lancaster City Council has extended a warm invitation to the general public to visit the Ashton Memorial and view the display. The council encourages everyone to take a moment to reflect on the significance of the tribute and to honor those who have served and sacrificed.

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Documented by Photographer Josh Brandwood

The visual magnitude of the event was captured by photographer Josh Brandwood, who documented the spectacular display and the surrounding ceremonies. His images highlight the presence of armed forces members and buglers on the steps of the Ashton Memorial during the unveiling.

Location Significance at Williamson Park

Williamson Park provides the iconic setting for this tribute, with the Ashton Memorial serving as the central architectural feature. The choice of this prominent location ensures that the 12,000 poppies are highly visible to visitors and serves as a lasting landmark for the Lancaster District community.