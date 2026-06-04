Land Grab Fears: Villagers Compelled to Buy Grass Verges and Small Plots Near Homes

Residents of St Augustine's Estate in Chartham, near Canterbury, have claimed they are being 'forced' to buy grass verges and small plots of land near their homes for thousands of pounds amid fears of land grabs from travellers. The plots are being advertised for auction by landowner, Rubislaw Estates Ltd, and described as potentially suitable for various uses, including the travelling community.

Villagers claim they are being 'forced' to buy grass verges and small plots of land near their homes for thousands of pounds amid fears of land grabs from travellers.

Residents of St Augustine's Estate in Chartham, near Canterbury, have said they now feel compelled to buy pockets of land near their home. Among the sites put up for auction by landowner, Rubislaw Estates Ltd, are roadside verges, small patches of grass between homes on the estate.

Future Property Auctions state the sites 'may be a suitable location for a portable home, Bio-net Gain Carbon capture, Forest school, allotments or maybe for the travelling community (subject to investigating and gaining necessary consents). This language has since been described as 'inflammatory' by locals, who suggested it appeared to encourage residents to buy the plots out of fear of the potential outcome if someone else got there first.

It comes after locals were left shocked to discover that plots across the estate had been put up for sale in February, 2025. Yet more than a year later, those fears had dissipated until several plots of land on Beech Avenue appeared online, set to be auctioned off on June 4, 2025. Residents say they feel compelled to buy the plots of land near their homes amid the prospect of what could happen if it is purchased by someone else.

A woman living nearby in Little Copse Close said she was initially against buying the land outside her property, but now feels she has little choice. Even though the sale of the plot outside her property recently fell through, nearby sites have already been fenced off after being sold, prompting her to intervene.

Meanwhile, Canterbury City Council confirmed the plots are protected open space, meaning applications for alternative uses are unlikely to succeed. However, residents say reassurance from the city council does not go far enough in putting their minds at ease. The land on St Augustine's estate, where a former hospital was previously located, was initially owned by Growing Estates Ltd. It was later sold to Rubislaw Estates, a Scottish Property Development and Investment Firm, which almost immediately started selling the land.

Emails previously sent by the company to Cllr Sole say that the firm intends to sell all of its holdings in Chartham and has no obligation to consult residents. Cllr Sole described the situation as a 'scandal', saying he cannot understand why the land was not placed into a resident-owned management company from the outset.

'The only people making any gain out of this are the vendors of the land,' he continued





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