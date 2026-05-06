Land Sale Scandal in Oldham: Public Funds Lost in Controversial Housing Deal

A Labour-run council in Oldham is facing intense criticism after a land deal for 37 homes left taxpayers with a massive shortfall and home buyers without their deposits.

The local government in Oldham, Greater Manchester , has come under intense scrutiny following revelations of a land sale that has been described as scandalous. A council run by the Labour Party sold a four-acre site in Werneth on a 250-year lease for the purpose of constructing 37 new homes, but the terms of the deal have sparked outrage.

While the council was originally expected to receive 175,000 pounds for the lease, it was revealed that taxpayers actually received only 50,000 pounds. The remaining 125,000 pounds was written off by the council in exchange for the developer, Community Build Werneth, agreeing to pay for the safety works required for newly discovered historic mine workings on the property.

This decision to waive a significant portion of the payment has raised serious concerns regarding the management of public assets and the lack of financial oversight during the negotiation process. The developer, headed by a local businessman named Sajjadur Malik, eventually faced severe financial difficulties. Spiraling professional fees, expensive site reports, and high preparation costs led the company to go bust in 2021.

This collapse had a devastating impact on members of the general public who had been lured into the project, paying deposits as high as 25,000 pounds for homes that would never be delivered by the original firm. Investigations have since suggested that the Oldham Council agreed to the sale in 2017 after years of talks, despite warnings that the developing company had failed to provide adequate financial details.

The sheer disparity in value became even more apparent after the collapse, when the land was sold to other individuals and companies for a total of 1.7 million pounds to settle debts, proving that the site was worth far more than the council had initially secured. Political fallout from the deal has been significant, particularly as Oldham has long been a stronghold for the Labour Party.

Kamran Ghafoor, the leader of The Oldham Group of independent councillors, has called for a full and transparent investigation into the transaction, promising to open the books if his group gains more power. Even some within the Labour administration have expressed doubt; Fida Hussain, a cabinet member for enterprise, admitted that the deal does not look like a good one on the surface.

Dr. Zahid Chauhan, a former mayor and Labour councillor, has also supported a full inquiry, emphasizing that any money owed to the taxpayer should be recovered if at all possible. The controversy is further complicated by the personal and professional connections between the developers and local officials, although both Mr. Hussain and Dr. Chauhan have denied any improper relationships with Mr. Malik.

In his defense, Sajjadur Malik has claimed that he made no money from the venture and has instead lost his honor and significant funds. He argued that the council hindered the project by dilly dallying with approvals, which caused legal and preparation costs to soar to 1.2 million pounds, quickly exhausting the available cash and deposits. He maintains that the council played a role in his failure and has expressed openness to an independent audit.

Despite the legal and financial chaos, construction on the site is finally moving forward. Following the bankruptcy of Community Build Werneth, Werneth Developments Limited and Hafiz Construction and Management took over various plots to complete the housing project. While the physical development of the land may eventually be realized, the financial losses to the public and the damage to trust in local governance remain a contentious issue for the people of Oldham





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