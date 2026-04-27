Land Use Planning Plays Critical Role in Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety, New FAU Study Finds

Florida Atlantic University research challenges conventional wisdom on traffic safety, revealing that the location of everyday destinations significantly impacts pedestrian and cyclist risk. The study suggests rethinking land use practices as a more practical approach to achieving Vision Zero than solely focusing on road redesign.

The ambitious goal of Vision Zero – eliminating all traffic fatalities – remains largely unrealized in the United States. Despite decades of effort, approximately 40,000 people still die annually in motor vehicle crashes, a figure unchanged since 2000.

Alarmingly, pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities have surged by 68% during this period, now accounting for 20% of all traffic deaths. Vulnerable road users are a staggering 30 times more likely to be killed per mile traveled compared to those in vehicles. While many jurisdictions have adopted Vision Zero programs, only New York City has demonstrably reduced deaths and injuries.

Traditional explanations for these high fatality rates often focus on arterial street design – high speeds and wide lanes – but research from Florida Atlantic University challenges this assumption. A recent study conducted by FAU researchers analyzed 222 miles of arterial highways across Florida, specifically in the Miami, Orlando, and Tampa regions. Examining both corridor segments and signalized intersections, the study utilized data from the Florida Department of Transportation and satellite imagery to assess pedestrian and bicyclist injury crashes.

The findings, published in the Journal of the American Planning Association, reveal a critical link between land use and traffic safety. The research demonstrates that the placement of everyday destinations – grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and fast-food restaurants – along busy, high-speed arterial roads significantly increases the risk of serious injury or death for pedestrians and cyclists. This practice effectively creates deadly environments, incompatible with safe walking and biking.

In contrast, countries with lower fatality rates, such as Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom, actively restrict such development patterns. This research reframes the conversation around traffic safety, highlighting the crucial role of community planning and development. The study proposes two primary avenues for improvement: redesigning arterial roads or rethinking land use practices.

While redesigning streets – lowering speeds, reducing lanes – could be beneficial, the sheer scale of the U.S. arterial network (178,000 miles, exceeding the length of the Interstate Highway System) makes this a costly and politically challenging undertaking. A more practical and often overlooked approach lies in focusing on land use.

The researchers point to the aging and declining demand in many retail corridors along arterials as a timely opportunity for repurposing or relocating these uses to safer, more accessible areas. Implementing tools like zoning updates, overlay districts, and revised traffic impact analyses can prevent unsafe redevelopment and foster walkable, community-oriented design. According to Eric Dumbaugh, Ph. D., senior author and professor at FAU, achieving Vision Zero necessitates recognizing land use decisions as a key driver of pedestrian and bicyclist risk.

Placing everyday destinations along high-speed roads creates avoidable danger, and addressing this requires a fundamental shift in zoning and site design standards, steering high-risk uses away from these corridors before they become ingrained in the landscape. This research underscores the interconnectedness of growth, safety, and community design, particularly in rapidly developing states like Florida





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Urban Planning Public Health Vision Zero Traffic Safety Land Use Pedestrian Safety Cyclist Safety Florida Atlantic University Arterial Roads Urban Planning Traffic Fatalities

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