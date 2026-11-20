Isabelle Williams, a 24-year-old carpenter, faces significant financial and emotional distress after a tenant vacates her Newcastle Emlyn home leaving severe damage from an unauthorized dog.

Isabelle Williams, a 24-year-old carpenter and tiler from West Wales, has suffered devastating financial and emotional losses after a tenant abruptly vanished from her rental property in Newcastle Emlyn. The incident occurred following the tenant's departure on a Tuesday in late August, leaving the home in a state of severe disrepair that Williams and her family must now address at their own expense.

The Vanishing Tenant and Immediate Property Collapse

Williams purchased the property independently at age 19 and lived there for several years before renovating it into a family home. She and her boyfriend subsequently purchased a second property, leading to her decision to rent out the original Newcastle Emlyn house. She officially became a landlord at the end of August, selecting a tenant who appeared genuine and provided positive references.

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The tenant paid his rental deposit and first month's rent as required. However, just before his first scheduled inspection, he ceased all communication. He stopped answering calls, emails, and messages, and halted rent payments. Williams attempted to contact him by posting letters and visiting the property, but received no response.

Discovery of Unauthorized Pet and Severe Contamination

After sending a final legal warning via post, the tenant contacted Williams to state he had left the keys through the door and moved out. When Williams arrived to inspect the property alone, she discovered a scene of significant filth and neglect. The tenant had brought an unauthorized dog onto the premises, a fact concealed from the landlord until the property was vacated.

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The interior of the house was covered in mouldy dog faeces, which rendered the furniture unusable. Floorboards were soaked in what Williams identified as dog urine, emitting a strong odor consistent with animal waste. A dog crate was left behind, confirming the presence of the animal despite the rental agreement strictly prohibiting pets.

Extent of Damage and Renovation Requirements

Williams and her family began clearing the property on Thursday, uncovering damage far worse than initially perceived. The kitchen contained piles of dirty dishes and mouldy food inside the refrigerator. The tenant had not removed his personal possessions, leaving Williams responsible for clearing the rubble and rubbish from the entire house.

Structural damage was also identified after the initial cleanup. The floorboards were found to be completely drenched, likely from prolonged exposure to urine. Consequently, Williams plans to remove all underlying flooring and repaint all walls. The renovation process will require a complete reset of the interior to make the property habitable for future renters.

Financial Impact and Legal Recourse

The experience has resulted in substantial financial liability for Williams. She estimates a loss of nearly three months of rent, plus the costs associated with removing the tenant's belongings and undertaking major renovations. The emotional toll of having her first home treated with such disregard has also been significant, shattering her trust in the rental process.

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Williams expressed disappointment that her attempt to help a young person start adult life had backfired. She has engaged solicitors to handle the legal aspects of the case and is grateful for the support of her large family network who assisted with the cleanup. The property is currently being prepared for re-renovation before being re-listed on the rental market.