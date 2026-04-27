Landline Phone Makes a Comeback with Gen Alpha, Thanks to Screen-Free 'Tin Can'

A retro-style landline phone called the Tin Can is gaining popularity among Gen Alpha and their parents, offering a screen-free, WiFi-connected alternative to smartphones. The device prioritizes safe and simple communication with approved contacts.

The landline phone , a ubiquitous feature in homes during the 1990s, is experiencing a surprising resurgence in popularity, driven by a new generation – Gen Alpha .

A company called Tin Can has launched a $100 wired phone designed to appeal to children and their parents seeking a screen-free communication alternative. This device, reminiscent of the phones seen in shows like Saved by the Bell, boasts physical buttons, a coiled cord, and even an answering machine, evoking a sense of nostalgia while offering modern functionality.

However, unlike traditional landlines, the Tin Can connects via WiFi, enabling calls over the internet. The Tin Can was conceived by three fathers from Seattle – Chet Kittleson, Max Blumen, and Graeme Davies – who felt existing phone options for children were inadequate. They desired a simple, safe, and independent communication tool for their kids, free from the distractions and potential dangers of smartphones and the internet.

The phone’s design reflects this goal, offering a straightforward calling experience without apps, texting, or games. Parents maintain control through a companion smartphone app, where they can approve contacts and set 'Quiet Hours' to manage call availability. The device comes in vibrant colors – blue/green, purple/white, yellow, and pink/orange – making it visually appealing to younger users. Calls between Tin Can users are free, while calls to regular phone numbers require a $9.99 monthly subscription.

The Tin Can has already achieved significant success, with hundreds of thousands of units sold since its launch in April of the previous year, according to Bloomberg. Social media platforms like TikTok are filled with positive reviews from parents who praise the phone for fostering communication with grandparents, facilitating playdate arrangements, and teaching children basic phone etiquette. Users highlight the device’s ability to provide a safe and controlled communication environment, free from unwanted calls and online distractions.

Currently available in the US and Canada, the company has been contacted regarding a potential launch in the UK. This revival of the landline comes at a time when governments are increasingly considering restrictions on smartphone use in schools, as evidenced by the recent legal ban proposed in England, aiming to improve children’s wellbeing during school hours.

The Tin Can represents a deliberate step back from the pervasive connectivity of modern smartphones, offering a focused and secure communication solution for a new generation





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Landline Phone Gen Alpha Tin Can Screen-Free Wifi Phone Retro Technology Smartphone Ban Children's Technology Parental Control

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Decoding Gen Z and Gen Alpha Slang: 'Larp', 'Call Your Uber', and 'Mid'This article explains the meanings and origins of recent slang terms used by Gen Z and Gen Alpha, including 'larp' as an insult for inauthenticity, 'call your Uber' as a request to leave, and 'mid' to describe something as mediocre. It also touches on the viral phrase 'city boy'.

Read more »

Dusk shoppers 'obsessed' with £59 sale dining chairs that look like £148 Next style'Stunning set of chairs, obsessed'

Read more »

RedNote Drives Surge in Chinese Tourists to UK’s Hidden Gems, Reshaping Tourism TrendsChinese Gen Z tourists are bypassing traditional landmarks in favor of Instagram-worthy spots like Kensington and Notting Hill, thanks to the influence of social media platform RedNote. The app, with over 350 million monthly users, is transforming UK tourism, leading to organized 'wisteria tours' and frustrations among locals. Destinations like York, the Cotswolds, and Bibury are seeing a surge in visitors, driven by RedNote’s digital guidebook effect.

Read more »

Gen Z's dating lives are a mess - boomers had it easyAvoiding your ex online has become a 'Mission: Impossible' style operation

Read more »

You’ll never guess why gardeners still swear by these 6 retro tricksSix retro gardening hacks to boost blooms, cut pests and save money using simple, eco-friendly tricks from the past.

Read more »

Rumours suggest Nvidia's next-next gen Fenyman AI GPUs will use Intel Foundry tech for some of the componentsAndy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't. 26 years later (yes he's getting old), he now spends his days writing about and reviewing graphics cards, CPUs, keyboards, mice, gaming headsets and much, much more.

Read more »