Landmark OPTIMA Trial Shows Many Breast Cancer Patients Can Safely Skip Chemotherapy Using Gene Test

A large international clinical trial led by University College London has found that many people with early-stage hormone-sensitive breast cancer can safely avoid chemotherapy by using the Prosigna genomic test, sparing them from unnecessary side effects without increasing the risk of cancer recurrence.

A landmark international clinical trial led by University College London has demonstrated that many individuals with early-stage breast cancer can safely forgo chemotherapy by using a genomic test known as Prosigna .

This approach could spare thousands of patients the harsh side effects of chemotherapy without increasing the risk of cancer recurrence. The OPTIMA trial, short for Optimal Personalised Treatment of early breast cancer using Multi-parameter Analysis, involved over 4,400 participants from the UK, Norway, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

The findings, presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting, are poised to transform care for patients aged 40 and older whose tumors exhibit a low Prosigna score, allowing them to be treated effectively with hormone therapy alone. Chemotherapy is routinely offered to patients with early-stage breast cancer that has spread to nearby lymph nodes, as it reduces the likelihood of the disease returning.

However, there has been growing concern that many individuals with hormone-sensitive breast cancer, the most common subtype, derive minimal or no benefit from chemotherapy while suffering significant side effects such as nausea, fatigue, hair loss, and long-term cardiac and neurological issues. The OPTIMA trial aimed to resolve this clinical dilemma by leveraging the Prosigna test, developed by Veracyte, which analyzes the activity of genes associated with breast cancer growth.

Unlike some other genomic tests, Prosigna can be processed by NHS laboratories with standard equipment. The test requires only a small tissue sample, which can be obtained from either a surgical specimen or a diagnostic needle biopsy. Participants in the trial were women and men aged 40 or older who had undergone surgery for hormone-sensitive breast cancer, most with involvement of axillary lymph nodes indicating a higher risk of recurrence.

They were randomly assigned to receive either standard chemotherapy plus hormone therapy or hormone therapy alone, guided by the Prosigna score. The study aimed to determine whether the test-directed approach would lead to an unacceptable increase in cancer recurrence or death within five years, with a predefined acceptable margin of no more than 3%.

Key results showed that more than two-thirds of participants (68%) had a low Prosigna score, and among these, outcomes were nearly identical whether or not chemotherapy was administered. At five years, the recurrence-free survival rate was 93.9% in the chemotherapy group and 93.4% in the hormone-only group, a difference well within the acceptable threshold. Statistical analysis indicated that at most only 2% of patients with low scores would benefit from chemotherapy, meaning that the vast majority could safely skip it.

The researchers estimate that over 5,000 NHS patients annually could avoid chemotherapy based on these results. The findings are expected to inform health technology assessments by bodies such as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, potentially expanding access to Prosigna testing across the NHS. This personalized approach not only improves patient quality of life but also represents a more efficient use of healthcare resources





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