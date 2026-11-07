Lando Norris Claims Sao Paulo GP Pole Amid Rain Chaos

Lando Norris secures Sao Paulo GP pole position in wet conditions, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen starting last due to engine penalties.

Lando Norris secured the pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after a chaotic qualifying session at Interlagos that was dominated by heavy rainfall and unpredictable weather patterns. The race will see Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen starting from the back of the grid due to significant engine penalties.

Challenging Wet Conditions Determine Qualifying

Qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix was suspended for over an hour and 20 minutes after a torrential downpour impacted drivers during their initial laps of Q1. Although the rain eventually eased, it never completely stopped, creating a thrilling and highly unpredictable battle for pole position on the typically rain-hit track. The challenging conditions tested the limits of every driver as they navigated the treacherous track surface.

Also read Lando Norris sets Brazil GP first practice pace in upgraded McLaren

Norris emerged victorious from this difficult session, claiming his third successive pole position at Interlagos. The victory adds to a strong performance by the McLaren team, which had already demonstrated improved form in the dry following recent car upgrades. The outgoing world champion capitalized on the conditions to secure the top spot.

Mercedes Frustrated as Antonelli Qualifies Third

George Russell finished as the second-fastest driver but was left seething after being instructed to back off during the Q3 session. Russell believed he could have pushed for first place when he found himself behind Williams driver Alex Albon. However, the Mercedes team advised him to yield, a decision that fueled frustration within the Mercedes camp.

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Instead of gaining a clearer run in subsequent laps, the drivers observed increasing lap times due to worsening rain. This effectively ended the immediate battle for pole position with the session coming to an early close. Russell carries a five-place grid penalty for an engine change, which will further complicate his starting position for the race.

Despite the internal frustrations, Kimi Antonelli qualified in third place for the race. The new world champion will move ahead of his team-mate George Russell to start on the front row alongside Norris. This result marks a significant achievement for Antonelli in his ongoing Formula 1 career.

Engine Penalties Force Hamilton and Verstappen Back

Charles Leclerc qualified in fourth place for Ferrari but faces a significant drop in starting position due to a 10-place penalty for an engine change. This sanction will push the Scuderia driver down into the midfield for Sunday's race. Ferrari faced additional complications with Lewis Hamilton, who was originally expected to serve a similar sanction.

A problem with Hamilton's fresh Ferrari engine during final practice triggered a complete power-unit change. This technical issue locked him into a back-of-the-grid start for the event. His former team-mate Max Verstappen also joins the back rows after taking a new power unit in his Red Bull car from Saturday's running.

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The starting grid for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix reflects a significant disruption to the expected order, with several top contenders starting far from the front. The race promises to be a challenging contest given the varied starting positions and the potential for changing weather conditions.

Final Preparations for Sunday Race

Formula 1 is currently in Brazil for the final leg of the triple header, with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix taking place this weekend. The event is scheduled to be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Teams are now focused on preparing their cars for the race, considering the wet conditions that characterized qualifying.

McLaren heads into the race with momentum after Norris's pole position and strong qualifying performance. Mercedes must address the frustrations from qualifying while managing the grid penalties affecting their drivers. Ferrari faces the challenge of navigating through traffic with Leclerc and Hamilton starting from the back.

The unpredictable nature of the Interlagos circuit, combined with the weather, ensures that the race will be a critical test of strategy and driver skill. All eyes will be on how the top teams adapt to the conditions and manage their tire strategies throughout the event.