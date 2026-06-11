Lando Norris' Romance Rumors with Actress Wallis Day

Lando Norris, the reigning Formula One World Champion, has sparked romance rumors with actress Wallis Day after they were spotted looking close on a night out after the Monaco Grand Prix. Norris has been linked to stunning British actress Day, who has starred in the likes of Batwoman, Infinite, and Sex/Life.

Formula One World Champion Lando Norris has sparked romance rumors with actress Wallis Day after they were spotted looking close on a night out after the Monaco Grand Prix .

Norris has been linked to stunning British actress Day, who has starred in the likes of Batwoman, Infinite, and Sex/Life. In a video shared on social media, the McLaren driver and Day were spotted locked in deep conversation at a party on board a luxury yacht. Norris's ex-girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, reportedly unfollowed Alix Earle after the sightings, further fueling the romance rumors





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lando Norris Wallis Day Romance Rumors Monaco Grand Prix Batwoman Infinite Sex/Life Alix Earle Tom Brady Braxton Berrios NFL Super Bowl

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Lando Norris Spotted with Alix Earle at Monaco Grand PrixFormula 1 star Lando Norris has been spotted partying with social media influencer Alix Earle during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. The pair's cozy demeanor has sparked romance rumors, with Norris's ex-girlfriend Margarida Corceiro reportedly unfollowing Earle following the sightings.

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