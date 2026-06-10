Lando Norris Spotted with Alix Earle at Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been spotted partying with social media influencer Alix Earle during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. The pair's cozy demeanor has sparked romance rumors, with Norris's ex-girlfriend Margarida Corceiro reportedly unfollowing Earle following the sightings.

Formula 1 star Lando Norris was reportedly spotted partying with social media influencer Alix Earle during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. Norris, the reigning drivers' champion, 26, is said to have been spotted with the American, 25, multiple times throughout the stream of glitzy race weekend events in the lavish Principality.

The pair's cozy demeanor is said to have set tongues wagging throughout the paddock sparking romance rumors. Earle, who was linked to NFL legend Tom Brady earlier this year, was seen dancing with the British driver at La Guérite, a luxury beachside restaurant favored by the rich and famous for its secluded location on the island of Sainte-Marguerite off the coast of Cannes.

The pair spent three hours together at the restaurant partying with their group, who enjoyed 'good vibes' and flowing bottle service, per TMZ. The McLaren driver's ex-girlfriend, Portuguese model Margarida Corceiro, further fanned the flames after she reportedly unfollowed the social media sensation following the sightings. Norris has been dating Corceiro on and off since 2023 and she was by his side during the emotional title-winning scenes in Abu Dhabi last year.

Norris and the actress, who used to go out with Portuguese soccer star Joao Felix, previously broke up in 2024 before reconciling. Fresh rumours emerged back in February that the couple had gone their separate ways yet again - just two months after Norris claimed his first F1 championship title. Yet, speculation of yet another reunion ramped up in April when the pair were spotted at a soccer game together, suggesting their tumultuous relationship was back on.

However, Norris's recent flirtations in the South of France have cast doubt over the status of their relationship. Meanwhile, Earle, who is believed to have attended the Grand Prix as a guest of athletic wear brand Alo, broke up with NFL player Braxton Berrios in December after two years of dating. The skincare brand founder was linked to another NFL icon earlier this year when she was spotted enjoying a flirtatious New Year's Eve with former quarterback Brady.

They were later spotted together at a Super Bowl party in San Francisco back in February, where the former NFL star and stunning influencer danced the night away. Norris has been dating the Portuguese model and actress on and off since 2023 Corceiro was by his side during the emotional title-winning scenes in Abu Dhabi last year However, it appears her romance with the seven-time Super Bowl winner fizzled out as Earle swore of football players in a YouTube video shared in April.

A source also suggested to the Daily Mail in March that the retired signal caller's fling with the social media sensation wasn't serious. The insider claimed that the father-of-three wasn't looking to settle down anytime soon.

'Tom isn't dating anyone specifically,' they revealed. 'He's not really looking for that. Dating isn't something ever on his mind.

'He's kind of awkward when it comes to dating. Surprisingly, he doesn't really have great game. Usually it's a woman making the first move with him, which would surprise a lot of people. He lets them take the lead a lot of the time.

'Tom and Alix are not exclusively dating. It's a hooking up and having fun type of thing, at least for now, but she is totally his type.

' It seems the TikTok star has now turned her attentions to a different type of athlete. In fact, Earle admitted in a 2023 livestream that she had slid into an anonymous F1 driver's DMs. Earle failed to name names at the time but her recent appearance alongside Norris has raised eyebrows, doing little to dispel the rumors.

The American TikTok star is pictured walking the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show Earle was linked to NFL legend Tom Brady earlier this year following a cozy New Year's Eve Despite triumphing last year, Norris has endured a frustrating 2026 season so far in the McLaren. In fact, his outing with Earle may have been the only highlight of his Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

He and his team mate Oscar Piastri qualified in P8 and P7 respectively but Norris lost out to Pierre Gasly on the opening lap. Norris was then forced to retire from the race after reporting problems with power, marking yet another Grand Prix without points





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Lando Norris Alix Earle Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 Romance Rumors Margarida Corceiro Tom Brady Braxton Berrios Oscar Piastri Pierre Gasly

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