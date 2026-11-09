Lando Norris Wins Sao Paulo GP but McLaren Not Ready for 2027 Title Fight

Lando Norris won the rain-affected Sao Paulo Grand Prix by nearly 15 seconds, but he says McLaren still lack the level needed to fight for the world championship.

Lando Norris won a rain-affected Sao Paulo Grand Prix by nearly 15 seconds, finishing ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar. After the race, Norris said McLaren are not yet at the level needed to fight for a world championship in 2027, despite his dominant victory in mixed conditions.

The win was McLaren's first since August's Dutch Grand Prix. Verstappen fought back from the back of the field to finish second, while Mercedes secured the constructors' title during the same race weekend. Norris also noted that McLaren were unlucky not to win September's Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, which was affected by an untimely Virtual Safety Car.

Also read Lando Norris Claims Sao Paulo GP Pole Amid Rain Chaos

Upgrades and Mistakes Shaped the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Result

Norris said the upgrades McLaren brought to Sao Paulo worked as they should have, and that without them the team would be further behind. He added that the upgrades were not enough to make McLaren suddenly always the quickest car on the grid.

Norris believes he also benefited from errors by rivals. Kimi Antonelli spun while leading the race, and George Russell spun in the pit lane, and both incidents exacerbated the 15-second winning margin that Norris built over Verstappen.

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Norris stressed that a race like Sunday's is not all about car performance. He pointed to good strategy, good pit stops, strong driving and avoiding mistakes as decisive factors, and said he had a car capable of fighting for a win, which he described as very important.

Norris Says McLaren Still Lack Title-Level Consistency

Norris said McLaren are not yet confident in their overall package. He acknowledged that the team is getting there slowly and wants to move faster, but said that progress is difficult to achieve in the current season.

Norris said he was happy that McLaren brought new parts forward and took a step forward, including a pole position and a win in Brazil. However, he argued the team was not as happy as it could be, because it knows it is not yet good enough to challenge for the championship.

McLaren had fallen behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull in the pecking order after the European run of races. Norris said he was unable to put up a serious championship defence this year, and he called for more from the team as it prepares for a title challenge in 2027.

Norris Praised for Adaptability in Changing Conditions

A commentator quoted in the report said that when Norris operates at his best, he is one of the best drivers on the grid. The speaker said Norris ranked among the fastest drivers at finding the limit in mixed and variable conditions, as seen in qualifying and in the race.

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The speaker said Norris was gaining more time than anyone else during the race when the track was between dry and wet. Norris was described as sensitive to how much grip is available, and skilled at understanding how to use the tools in the car and adapt to its balance.

The speaker concluded that adaptability is probably the most important trait a driver can possess, because perfect cars and perfect conditions are rare. Norris was described as a master at working out what works best, a view that the report says Norris himself described as up there among his best victories since joining Formula 1 in 2019.

Formula 1 Heads to Las Vegas Next

Formula 1 next moves to The Strip for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 from November 20 to 22, giving McLaren and Norris a chance to build on the Sao Paulo result.

For McLaren, the immediate priority is turning its recent upgrades into consistent pace across all conditions, while Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull continue to set the benchmark. Norris's Sao Paulo victory shows the team can win when conditions and rivals' mistakes align, but his own assessment is clear that the work needed for a world championship challenge remains ahead.