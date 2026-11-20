The Landus Cooperative filed a lawsuit alleging Matthew and Shanda Carstens misappropriated $10 million for personal luxury items including a mansion and jet, contradicting their charitable public image.

The Landus Cooperative has filed a scathing lawsuit against its former CEO, Matthew Carstens, and his wife, Shanda Carstens, alleging a massive scheme of financial misappropriation. The legal complaint details claims that the couple used company funds to build a $3.5 million mansion in Grimes, Iowa, and purchase a beach house in Indian Rocks, Florida, while maintaining a public image of Midwestern philanthropy.

Core Allegations Of Financial Misappropriation

According to the lawsuit, Matthew and Shanda Carstens diverted approximately $10 million of Landus Cooperative cash for personal use. The couple, who reside in a sprawling estate in Grimes, Iowa, are accused of using these funds to construct their primary residence and to finance a lavish lifestyle that contradicted the cooperative's financial interests. Matthew Carstens served as the CEO of Landus for five years, a tenure that ended in early 2025. During this period, his compensation package increased significantly, rising from an annual salary of $625,000 to $4.4 million.

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The complaint asserts that the Carstens concealed these expenditures from the Landus board of directors. Instead of utilizing company resources solely for corporate growth, the suit alleges the couple orchestrated the acquisition of a private jet, which was subsequently used for family vacations. One specific incident cited involves the flight of the entire Carstens family to St Pete, Florida, for a child's 21st birthday celebration in August 2024. The lawsuit claims the family was flown on the Landus aircraft for this personal milestone.

Stakeholder Positions And Embarrassing Lifestyle Claims

While Shanda Carstens cultivated a public persona as a generous philanthropist, the lawsuit paints a picture of extravagant personal demands. Shanda, 52, was photographed wearing a $62,500 18-karat gold and diamond Tiffany HardWear necklace while promoting charitable causes. The Carstens established the Matt and Shanda Carstens Foundation, which supported school shooting victims and organized diaper drives, all while the company alleges they were draining funds. The foundation appointed their children, Camden, Carolyne, and Claire, to its board of directors.

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The lawsuit includes disturbing details regarding the treatment of four personal assistants whose salaries were paid with Landus funds. These employees were tasked with personal chores unrelated to the cooperative's business operations. Employees were instructed to ensure Matthew's electric blanket was tucked in precisely and to arrange his robes and slippers. They were also required to prepare Shanda's weekly meal of shot, ritz crackers, and a mini can of ginger ale in her bedroom.

Further allegations detail a strict dietary regimen enforced by the couple's staff. Each Tuesday was designated as 'salmon day,' requiring assistants to pick up fish from a specific store and prepare it in a predetermined manner. The complaint suggests these workers provided no benefit to the Landus Cooperative, yet were compensated using company cash. Additionally, Matthew spent $280,000 on a female contractor who the lawsuit identifies as his mistress. The filing states she received $180,000 over three years and an additional $100,000 severance payment without evidence of significant services rendered to the company.

Real World Impact And Legal Consequences

The public revelation of these allegations has caused significant reputational damage to the Carstens family in their close-knit rural community. The Matt and Shanda Carstens Foundation has gone completely dark on its social media platforms, ceasing the previous posts detailing the family's charitable deeds. Shanda and Matthew have not issued any public response to the accusations. The suit implies that the couple's charitable activities, such as a Derby Day fundraiser for shooting victims, were funded through illicit means.

The legal action highlights the stark contrast between the couple's public generosity and their alleged private conduct. While the Carstens children have not been accused of wrongdoing, the lawsuit notes that the parents persuaded Landus to purchase the private jet used for their family travels. The inclusion of entertainment perks, such as tickets to Iowa State University sporting events, in Matthew's compensation package was also noted in the filing. As the legal process unfolds, the community is left to reconcile the image of the 'picture perfect' family with the serious financial crimes alleged in the complaint.