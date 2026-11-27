LanLan Yang appeared in Sydney court for the first time regarding the crash involving Kyle Sandilands' driver George Plassaras. The hearing details the accident mechanics and blood test disputes in the high-profile case.

Chinese national LanLan Yang has finally appeared in court for the first time regarding a serious vehicle collision that left Kyle Sandilands's chauffeur, George Plassaras, with catastrophic injuries. The 24-year-old heiress attended the initial hearing at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Friday, wearing a mask to conceal her identity as she faced the allegations that have lingered for nearly 18 months. She sat between a Mandarin interpreter and a young Chinese lawyer, receiving a continuous whispered summary of the proceedings.

Details Of The Rose Bay Crash Event

Prosecutors presented the core facts of the incident that occurred on July 26, 2025, at approximately 3:20 am in Sydney's affluent suburb of Rose Bay. LanLan Yang was alleged to have driven her Tiffany blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV onto the incorrect side of New South Head Road, resulting in a head-on collision with a black Mercedes van. The vehicle involved in the crash was valued at approximately $1.5 million, highlighting the severity of the asset at the center of the dispute.

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The collision resulted in severe trauma for George Plassaras, who was pulled from the wreckage of his Mercedes. Medical reports detailed in court indicated that Mr. Plassaras suffered a broken spine, two fractured femurs, shattered hips, busted ribs, and a ruptured spleen. Additionally, his abdomen was torn open during the impact, requiring extensive surgical intervention to save his life.

Blood Alcohol Evidence And Legal Disputes

A significant portion of the hearing focused on the admissibility of blood alcohol evidence obtained from LanLan Yang. Police allege that she had a blood alcohol reading of 0.064, which is considered mid-range drink driving. This level of impairment allegedly affected her judgment, causing her to cross into the opposing lane and strike the van driven by George Plassaras.

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Prosecutors highlighted that LanLan Yang failed to provide a sufficient blood sample on four separate occasions when initially questioned by police. Sergeant Wayne Law testified that she eventually provided a sample at a hospital, but the test was taken two minutes outside the prescribed legal window, raising questions about the validity of the evidence against her.

Testimony From Police Officers Involved

Constable Charlton Gordon took the stand to describe the events following the crash, detailing LanLan Yang's resistance to providing a blood sample at the Waverley police station. He testified that she actively obstructed the procedure by moving her arm and twitching it back and forth, making it difficult for a nurse to draw blood. The officer noted that she only allowed the procedure to proceed after being warned of potential charges.

Defense attorney John Korn challenged Constable Gordon on why he allowed the sample to be taken outside the four-hour statutory limit. The officer explained that he was following directives from a custody sergeant and was unaware of the specific time constraints. Mr. Korn suggested the officer did not fully observe the difficulties the nurse faced during the initial attempts to extract the sample.

Future Proceedings And Court Expectations

This appearance marks the first of a five-day hearing, with LanLan Yang having previously avoided court eight times before making her appearance. The court is scheduled to continue hearing arguments regarding the admissibility of the blood test results and the specific circumstances of the collision. LanLan Yang remains accused of failing to explain the crash details to police for 16 months prior to this hearing.