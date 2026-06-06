Lanzarote's War on Tourists: Locals Sabotage Rentals to Deter British Visitors

Angry locals in Lanzarote are gluing key boxes and using fake police tape to scare off British tourists, as the island struggles with overtourism and rising housing costs.

The latest holiday hotspot to declare war on tourists is Lanzarote , the Canary Island beloved by budget-conscious British holidaymakers. Over 2 million travelers from Britain and Ireland visit each year, accounting for more than half of the island's tourist business.

But now, some angry locals, fed up with rising property prices and overcrowded beaches, have launched an aggressive campaign of intimidation to scare off visitors, particularly less wealthy Brits. Among the tactics being used is the sabotage of key boxes outside Airbnb rentals, gluing them shut so tourists cannot access their apartments.

Activists have also been using fake police tape to cordon off popular spots like beach access paths and erecting fake 'no entry' signs at volcanic beauty spots to keep tourists away. Graffiti with English slogans like 'Tourists go home' has appeared across the island, and rental cars have been targeted with messages telling holidaymakers they are 'contributing to our displacement' by using tourist flats.

One widely circulated card reads: 'We have nowhere to live - Travel responsibly, don't be complicit in this business.

' The direct action campaign comes as Lanzarote's local government attempts to reposition the island as an upmarket destination, aiming to attract fewer but wealthier tourists. However, business owners and rental landlords argue that such a shift would bankrupt the economy, as the island relies heavily on the huge annual inflow of budget-conscious Brits. The tension is palpable, with unsuspecting tourists finding themselves on the frontline of this battle during the summer season.

Despite the anti-tourism campaign, projections indicate that 2026 could be one of the busiest seasons ever for Lanzarote. Experts predict a surge in bookings because Spanish resorts are seen as safe havens amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East, while destinations like Dubai, Turkey, and even Greece are perceived as riskier.

According to Spain's National Institute of Statistics, the wider Canary Islands had already received 5.69 million international tourists in the first four months of 2026, a year-on-year increase, with the summer season just beginning. But many residents are concerned that the island's infrastructure cannot cope with any more visitors.

The local government has admitted it wants to attract 'better quality' tourists, but figures suggest efforts to rebrand Lanzarote as a high-end destination like Ibiza rather than Benidorm have so far struggled. Instead of rising, prices at four- and five-star hotels have fallen repeatedly over the last six months. Five-star hotels charged an average of €353 per night in March, down 2% from the same month last year, following declines of 3% in February and 2% in January.

This indicates insufficient demand at higher price points to drive a cultural shift in tourist demographics. Meanwhile, many residents complain of weekly water cuts, with hotels and tourist towns prioritized while residential villages are left without water for up to six days at a time. The anti-tourism activists argue that the island's resources are being drained by mass tourism, leaving locals to suffer.

The direct action tactics, such as gluing key boxes and using fake police tape, have spread widely across Lanzarote in recent weeks, as seen in footage shared by local platforms like 'Islas de Resistencia' and 'Colectivo Tabaiba'. These actions highlight the growing frustration among residents who feel their home is being overrun. Yet, the economic reality is complex. The island's economy depends heavily on tourism, and any drastic reduction could have severe consequences.

For now, the battle lines are drawn: locals fighting for their quality of life against an industry that brings both prosperity and strain. As the summer progresses, both tourists and residents will feel the impact of this escalating conflict





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Lanzarote Overtourism British Tourists Rental Sabotage Canary Islands

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