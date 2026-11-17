Laos Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith vows to review lenient charges in the Vang Vieng methanol poisoning, seeking Thai medical evidence after two Australian teens died.

Laos' new Prime Minister, Saleumxay Kommasith, has vowed to seek information from Thailand as part of a review of punishments over the methanol poisoning that killed two Australian teenagers. Kommasith, who has been in the job for a month, raised the matter with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila. The Melbourne teenagers, Bianca Jones and Holly Morton-Bowles, were both aged 19 when they became sick after drinking free shots at the Nana Backpackers Hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, in November 2024.

Both women were airlifted to hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, where they later died. Two Danish women, an American man and a British woman also died in the incident. The case has become a diplomatic issue between Laos and Australia after charges laid by Lao officials drew sharp criticism for being too lenient.

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How the Charges Against the Hostel Operators Work

Lao officials officially laid charges over the methanol poisoning in July. The charges relate to selling food that is harmful to health and operating an illegal business. The maximum penalties range from three months to four years' jail, along with a fine.

The most serious charge carries a maximum of five years behind bars, but it is unlikely to be pursued by prosecutors. Lao authorities have previously argued that they could not lay harsher charges because there was little evidence the deaths were caused by the actions of any individual or by any particular cause. No autopsies were conducted on the bodies, although blood tests found high levels of methanol in the victims' blood. Methanol can be intentionally added to drinks as a cheaper substitute for ethanol, the alcohol in drinking alcohol, or it can occur as a by-product of fermentation.

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Positions of Australia and Laos on the Penalties

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong described the charges as deeply frustrating and said she was bitterly disappointed. In a statement, Wong said Australia had advocated for a thorough and transparent investigation that takes into account all available evidence, and for those responsible to be held to account. She said what happened to Holly, Bianca and four other foreign nationals should never have happened.

Bianca's parents, Mark and Michelle Jones, were also furious at the charges. Mark Jones said that, all up, his daughter along with four other young women had lives worth less than a year and about $1,600, and that the family was disgusted and angry. The families of both teenagers were disappointed after only low charges were handed down.

Kommasith, however, downplayed the families' grief over the lenient penalties, describing the girls' deaths as a minor issue affecting diplomatic relations. Speaking to Albanese, he said Lao security authorities were working day by day to end the case because Laos did not want these minor issues to become an obstacle to the already excellent bilateral cooperation between the two countries, The Australian reported. Albanese acknowledged the pain suffered by the girls' families and said the teenagers' families had expressed some concern, understandably, about the level of the charges. He hoped for a speedy resolution and told Kommasith that Australia respected Laos' processes but that this was an issue in Australia.

Evidence Review and What Comes Next

Kommasith told Albanese that his government was seeking evidence collected by Thai medical teams as part of a review of the case. He said Lao authorities were still gathering substantive information and data from Thailand, where the two Australian women were taken for treatment before dying. Kommasith said the government would review the case again, make sure nothing was missed, and bring justice to the victims.

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For the families in Melbourne, the review is the next step in a case that has already stretched over many months since the deaths in November 2024. The outcome of the Thai evidence and the government review will determine whether the charges against the hostel operators are changed, and whether the penalties faced by those charged reflect the deaths of six people.