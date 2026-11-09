LAPD Arrests Aiden Shaw in Venice Beach Assault on Danish Tourist

Aiden Shaw was arrested for felony battery after a brutal attack on a Danish tourist near Venice Beach. Police seek the second suspect still at large for this violent incident in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police have arrested Aiden Shaw following a violent assault on a Danish tourist near the Venice Beach Boardwalk. The incident occurred on October 30 at approximately 12:35 am. Surveillance footage captures the attackers striking the visitor, leaving him unconscious and severely injured.

Details of the Violent Assault

The Los Angeles Police Department released video evidence showing the Danish visitor being approached on a street corner. Two men targeted the tourist, described as a six-foot black male aged 25 to 35 and a heavy-set, tattooed Hispanic man in the same age bracket. The footage shows the black suspect reaching into the victim's pocket and slapping him in the face.

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After an initial scuffle, the first suspect was joined by Aiden Shaw. Shaw, seen wearing a man purse, threw a punch that caused the Danish tourist to collapse headfirst onto the street. The victim remained motionless after the fall, requiring hospital treatment for severe injuries.

Arrest of Aiden Shaw

LAPD spokesperson Officer Jeff Lee confirmed that Aiden Shaw, aged 25, surrendered at the Pacific Community Police Station on Friday evening. He was booked into jail on a $50,000 bond. Shaw faces charges of felony battery with great bodily injury for his role in the attack.

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Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park announced via social media that the Hispanic suspect had been arrested. However, she noted that the second individual, the six-foot black man, remains at large. Police continue to seek public assistance in identifying and locating this second suspect.

Legal Consequences and Pending Charges

If convicted, Aiden Shaw could face a prison sentence of five to ten years. The felony charge suggests the victim suffered significant harm, such as broken bones or a concussion, beyond the visible unconsciousness. Jail records currently show no upcoming court dates for Shaw or the co-suspect.

Impact on Venice Beach Community

The brutality of the attack has raised concerns in the Venice neighborhood. The incident highlights safety issues in a popular tourist destination. Police are urging anyone with information about the second suspect to come forward to help bring both individuals to justice.