Arion Kurtaj of Lapsus$ receives a seven-year sentence for hacking Rockstar Games and major UK firms. He walked free immediately after the ruling due to time already served.

Arion Kurtaj, a 21-year-old member of the notorious cybercrime group Lapsus$, was sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of high-profile cyberattacks that included leaking gameplay footage of Grand Theft Auto VI before its official release. The City of London Police officers raided his hotel room on September 22, 2022, arresting him while he was in custody under protective arrangements.

Kurtaj Sentenced for Rockstar Games Breach

Arion Kurtaj was convicted for hacking into the servers of Rockstar Games, the developer behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and stealing 90 gameplay videos which he published online under the pseudonym TeaPotUberHacker. The breach occurred while Kurtaj was staying at an Oxfordshire Travelodge hotel with his mother in September 2022, a placement intended for his own protection after he was charged with earlier offences.

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Despite being banned from possessing mobile phones or laptops, Kurtaj utilized a mobile phone, the hotel television's Wi-Fi connection, and a Firestick device to gain unauthorized access to Rockstar's systems. The arrest took place after City of London Police officers questioned him about the device, to which he initially claimed it belonged to his brother, who was present in the room.

Major Corporate Attacks by Lapsus$ Group

As a key operative for Lapsus$, Kurtaj participated in extensive cyberattacks against major multinational corporations between July 2021 and February 2022. The group targeted computer chip manufacturer NVIDIA, broadband provider BT, mobile operator EE, online bank Revolut, and ride-hailing service Uber.

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Kurtaj hacked into the servers and data files of BT and EE from August to November 2021, leading to a surge in unauthorized SIM swaps that compromised thousands of customer accounts. He also accessed Revolut's financial technology systems, stealing sensitive customer information. In an attack on Uber, he exfiltrated data, deleted accounts, and sent inappropriate images to employees, causing over £2.1 million in costs to the transportation company.

Legal Proceedings and Hospital Detention

Kurtaj was initially charged with 12 offences but was deemed unfit to plead following a medical assessment. A jury at Southwark Crown Court in August 2023 found that he had committed the offences, resulting in a hospital order in December of that year. He served a total of 770 days in a secure hospital before being transferred to prison earlier this year as his psychiatric condition improved.

Following a further assessment in 2025, Kurtaj was found fit to plead, allowing the Crown Prosecution Service to reinstate criminal proceedings. Last week, he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including unauthorized computer acts, fraud, and securing access to computer material with intent.

Immediate Release and Additional Convictions

Arion Kurtaj was able to walk free from court immediately after the seven-year sentence was handed down because he had already served equivalent time in hospital and prison. The sentencing included admissions for assaulting female prison guards at Feltham Young Offenders' Institution in 2023 and possessing a mobile phone in HMP Wandsworth on March 8.

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The court heard details of his violent behavior in custody, including an incident where he bit a guard's arm causing an infected wound and dizziness. The sentencing resolves a case that began when Kurtaj, who started hacking at age eleven, was identified as a major threat to global digital infrastructure and consumer security.