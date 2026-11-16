Lara Stone Regrets Marriage to David Walliams Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Dutch supermodel Lara Stone admits regret over her marriage to David Walliams as new allegations of grooming and sexual misconduct emerge against her ex-husband.

Dutch supermodel Lara Stone has expressed deep regret over her marriage to former comedian and best-selling children's author David Walliams, following fresh allegations of grooming and sexual misconduct leveled against him. Stone, who is now 42, reportedly wishes she had trusted her initial instincts when she met Walliams in 2009, a time when she was navigating significant personal vulnerabilities. The supermodel remained silent throughout the peak of the controversy surrounding her ex-husband, but sources close to her confirm that the recent disclosures have been profoundly upsetting for her personally.

Regret Over Initial Attraction And Marriage

Stone was 25 years old when she first encountered Walliams, who was then 12 years her senior, in a VIP box at Chelsea's football ground. Despite Walliams reportedly having to stalk her to secure a date, Stone admitted in the past that their connection was not immediate love. She recalled feeling that something was not quite right about him from the start, a feeling that persisted despite his charms and wealth. At the time, Stone was also dealing with the aftermath of a rehab stay for alcoholism just months prior to their meeting, a period of instability that may have influenced her judgment.

Also read Jeremy Edwards Reveals David Walliams Sexual Assault in Comic Relief Sketch

Walliams, who was at the height of his fame as a television personality and humorist, proposed to Stone within a year of their initial meeting. He presented her with a £100,000 Tiffany ring, which he had creatively hidden inside a cheeseburger. Stone accepted the proposal, and the couple married the following year at London's Claridge's hotel. Friends and insiders now state that Stone bitterly regrets accepting that proposal, citing the years of difficulty that followed their separation. The union produced one son, Alfred, who was born three years before the couple divorced in 2015.

Post-Divorce Custody Battles And Legal Threats

The dissolution of the marriage in 2015 was marked by intense conflict, with sources describing Walliams as actively making Stone's life difficult during the custody negotiations. Legal battles over their son Alfred involved Walliams attempting to catch Stone partying or behaving erratically to use as leverage in court. These behaviors occurred while Walliams, now 55, was managing a public persona that included high-profile friendships with figures later convicted of serious crimes, such as Russell Brand. The presence of Brand, who is currently serving a ten-and-a-half-year sentence for rape and sexual assaults, at the couple's wedding was viewed by some as a troubling omen of the difficulties to come.

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Beyond the private turmoil of the divorce, Walliams has faced serious public allegations regarding his interactions with young women. These accusations include claims that he harassed teenage girls and invited them to his home in north London. One specific account, which emerged in 2020, detailed how Walliams sought out a 17-year-old woman on social media. He invited her to his Britain's Got Talent dressing room and subsequently to his house, where she stayed overnight with a friend. While all parties involved agree that no sexual activity occurred during this encounter, the nature of the invitation and the power dynamic have drawn significant scrutiny.

Sympathetic Response From Ex-Wife And New Partner

In stark contrast to Walliams' reported legal threats against accusers, Stone responded with empathy when she learned of the young woman's story. After seeing the victim post about her experience on Twitter, Stone contacted her privately to express concern for her wellbeing. The supermodel told the woman she was brave for speaking out and offered her love and support, a gesture the victim described as kind and appreciative. Stone's messages were carefully worded to show genuine care without reopening old wounds, acknowledging that the victim's story might bring back difficult memories for her own family.

Stone's new husband, celebrity architect David Grievson, also reached out to the victim's friend on social media to convey his concern. Grievson praised the young woman for her bravery and expressed worry for her wellbeing, a supportive stance that highlights the difference in character between the supermodel's current and former partners. Walliams had previously taken a hostile approach, instructing the celebrity law firm Schillings to threaten the young woman with legal action in 2016 to prevent her from going public with her story.

The Chain Of Events Leading To Public Discourse

The interaction between Walliams and the young woman began in February 2015 when she applied for tickets to Britain's Got Talent auditions in Birmingham. After being selected to move to the front of the audience near the judges, including Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden, the two began chatting. Walliams, then 44, quickly found her on Twitter and maintained contact by inviting her to various events. He offered her work experience opportunities and invited her to watch his play, Gangsta Granny, at The Alexandra theatre in Birmingham.

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These invitations extended beyond professional or public events, including an invitation to watch another Britain's Got Talent recording. The persistent nature of this attention from a powerful media figure led to the subsequent evening at his home. The victim described being visibly distressed when recounting these events to journalists, noting that her hands were shaking as she detailed the pressure she felt. Walliams' fear of exposure led to the aggressive legal tactics employed by his representatives, creating a long shadow over the case. The current wave of allegations has forced a re-examination of Stone's past marriage and her decision to remain largely private during the initial phases of the controversy.