Lara Stone Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis Amid David Walliams Abuse Allegations

Dutch supermodel Lara Stone publicly disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram, urging women to check their breasts as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The announcement came just days before her ex-Hugh David Walliams faced severe sexual misconduct accusations.

Lara Stone, age 42, revealed on Instagram last month that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Dutch supermodel urged women to examine their breasts, linking her announcement to Breast Cancer Awareness Month and hoping the post would prompt early detection. Stone announced the diagnosis in a short video message, saying the news was a huge shock but she was grateful it had been spotted early.

Early Detection Prompted by Instagram Campaign

In the post, Stone emphasised that the caption included a pink awareness graphic reading: "Check your breasts it could save your life." She added that her decision to go public was motivated by a desire to encourage others to notice changes and seek medical attention. Stone has appeared on Vogue covers and in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Versace, but she usually keeps her health private.

Also read Inside David Walliams' whirlwind relationship with ex-wife Lara Stone – including 'quickie divorce'

Allegations Against David Walliams Gain Momentum

Less than a week after Stone's announcement, public attention turned to David Walliams, former husband of Stone and a bestselling children's author. Walliams is accused of sexually assaulting a 15‑year‑old girl and other teenage victims, claims that have attracted media scrutiny. A whistleblower from WeissCollins, a former publisher, testified that Walliams demanded sexual encounters be conducted in pairs during private meetings. Walliams denies the allegations, arguing that disclosure of the claims would lead to his suicide.

Advertisement

Impact on Public Figures and Upcoming Legal Proceedings

The abuse allegations have prompted Downing Street to label the claims as deeply troubling. The Labour Party has suspended Walliams as a member, and the High Court is reviewing his application for a gag order to prevent publication of the accusations. Stone's public disease disclosure and Walliams's legal battle both underscore the heightened scrutiny of celebrity conduct and health in the media. The next court hearing is scheduled for September 12, 2025, while medical updates on Stone's treatment remain private. The dual events highlight how public scrutiny can intersect with personal health and legal controversies, influencing both political and medical conversations.