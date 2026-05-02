Large Fire Breaks Out at Heywood Scrapyard – Roads Closed

A major fire is currently underway at a scrapyard on Bamford Road in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Firefighters are battling the blaze, and roads have been closed. Updates to follow.

A significant fire has erupted in Heywood , Greater Manchester , prompting road closure s and a substantial emergency response. The blaze, originating at a scrapyard located on Bamford Road , began shortly after 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 2nd.

Dramatic images and videos circulating on social media depict a large-scale operation, with numerous fire crews and paramedics present at the scene. Authorities have closed Bamford Road to ensure public safety and facilitate emergency operations. The fire is reported to involve a considerable volume of scrap metal and other materials within the yard, resulting in thick plumes of black smoke visible from a distance.

Firefighters are actively engaged in combating the fire, focusing their efforts on a warehouse and multiple skips within the scrapyard complex. Crews are utilizing three powerful jets and two hose reel jets to deliver water and suppress the flames. The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) confirmed the initial reports and detailed the rapid response of four fire engines dispatched from Rochdale, Heywood, and Bury fire stations.

The incident remains ongoing, with firefighters diligently working to fully extinguish the blaze and secure the surrounding area. The scale of the fire suggests a complex operation, requiring sustained effort to bring it under control. The GMFRS spokesperson emphasized the commitment of crews to ensure the complete safety of the site and the surrounding community.

The source of the fire is currently unknown and will be subject to investigation once the flames are fully extinguished and the site is deemed safe for examination. Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution against smoke inhalation. The potential environmental impact of the fire is also being assessed, considering the nature of the materials involved in the blaze. The situation is dynamic, and emergency services are providing ongoing updates as the situation evolves.

The immediate priority remains the complete suppression of the fire and the prevention of further escalation. While the extent of the damage is still being evaluated, the fire is expected to have a significant impact on the scrapyard facility. At this time, there are no confirmed reports of injuries, but emergency medical personnel are on standby to provide assistance if needed. The police presence is focused on traffic management and maintaining a secure perimeter around the affected area.

The ongoing road closures are expected to cause disruption to local traffic, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. This is a developing story, and further information will be released as it becomes available. The GMFRS is urging the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work effectively. The swift response of the fire service and the coordinated efforts of all involved agencies are crucial in mitigating the impact of this significant incident.

The community is being kept informed through regular updates and official channels. The long-term implications of the fire, including the environmental cleanup and the future of the scrapyard, will be addressed once the immediate emergency has been resolved





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Heywood Fire Scrapyard Greater Manchester Bamford Road GMFRS Emergency Services Road Closure

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