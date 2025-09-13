Large Fire Engulfs Lossiemouth Quarry in Scotland, Roads Closed, Residents Advised to Keep Windows Shut

A major fire has erupted at Lossiemouth Quarry in Scotland, prompting the closure of local roads and safety advisories for residents.

A significant fire broke out at Lossiemouth Quarry in Scotland on Tuesday, September 11th, prompting authorities to close local roads and advise residents to keep windows closed. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the blaze around 7 pm and dispatched four fire engines and a water carrier to the scene. Striking images captured the immense scale of the inferno, with towering orange flames engulfing the quarry and thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Heroic firefighters are tirelessly battling to contain the blaze, which is the third incident of its kind at the location this year. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the receipt of a call at 7:19 pm regarding a fire at Lossiemouth Quarry. They emphasized the closure of the A941 road between B9103 and B9135 due to the incident, urging motorists to avoid the area. Police Scotland echoed the closure announcement, advising drivers to seek alternative routes and residents in the vicinity to keep their windows closed as a precautionary measure.





