The PEPPER trial involving 18883 patients compares aspirin warfarin and rivaroxaban for preventing blood clots after joint replacement surgery findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

A comprehensive clinical trial led by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine has generated critical data regarding the prevention of life-threatening blood clots following major orthopedic surgeries. The study, titled the Pulmonary Embolism Prevention after Hip and Knee Replacement (PEPPER) trial, directly compares the efficacy and safety of aspirin against two potent anticoagulants, warfarin and rivaroxaban, for patients undergoing elective total hip or knee replacement procedures.

Study Design and Patient Cohort

The PEPPER trial represents one of the most extensive evaluations of blood clot prevention strategies conducted to date, enrolling a total of 18,883 patients across 34 medical centers located in the United States and Canada. Participants were randomly assigned to receive aspirin, warfarin, or rivaroxaban following their surgical procedures and were monitored for clinical outcomes over a six-month period to track the occurrence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and related complications.

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Efficacy and Bleeding Risk Findings

Analysis of the results revealed that aspirin demonstrated slightly lower effectiveness in preventing blood clots when compared to both rivaroxaban and warfarin. Conversely, the use of rivaroxaban and warfarin was associated with a small but measurable increase in the risk of bleeding events post-surgery. This establishes a clear clinical tradeoff between preventing clots and avoiding bleeding complications.

Clinical Debate and Researcher Perspectives

Vincent D. Pellegrini Jr., MD, professor emeritus of orthopedics and health practice at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth University, emphasized that while some blood thinning is widely considered necessary after joint replacement, the optimal approach remains a subject of intense professional debate. Pellegrini noted that both simple aspirin and traditional anticoagulants have valid roles, balancing the risks of excessive bleeding with the benefits of reducing clotting risks, and described the PEPPER trial as the largest study ever conducted on this specific subject.

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Institutional Contributions and Funding

The initiative originated from discussions held at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, with significant contributions from UMSOM coauthors Jay S. Magaziner, PhD, MSHyg, and Laurence S. Magder, PhD, of the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health. The Data Coordinating Center led by Dr. Magder and the Claude D. Pepper Center on the Baltimore campus played pivotal roles, while the study received funding from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.

Surgical Specifics and Future Implications

Researchers investigated whether outcomes varied between patients undergoing hip versus knee replacements and found no clear evidence of significant differences in primary effectiveness or safety outcomes based on the type of joint replaced. However, the authors noted a possible trend suggesting rivaroxaban might be more effective than aspirin in preventing pulmonary embolism specifically after total hip replacement, calling for additional evidence to confirm this finding before drawing firm conclusions.