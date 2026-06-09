Large-Scale Study Reveals Altered Brain Communication Networks in Bipolar Disorder

Research using diffusion MRI and graph theory analysis on a sample of nearly 900 participants from 16 international sites shows that people with bipolar disorder have less efficient and more hub-dependent structural brain networks, particularly in circuits related to emotion and reward. These findings, published in Biological Psychiatry, link brain wiring differences to clinical features of the illness and highlight the value of global data sharing initiatives like ENIGMA.

A groundbreaking study from the Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute at the Keck School of Medicine of USC has revealed widespread but subtle differences in the brain's communication networks in individuals with bipolar disorder .

The research, published in Biological Psychiatry, provides new insights into how the organization of brain wiring relates to illness severity and treatment response. The study was led by Dr. Leila Nabulsi of the Stevens INI alongside Dr. Dara M. Cannon from the University of Galway, Ireland, and utilized brain scans from 449 people diagnosed with bipolar disorder and 510 healthy controls gathered from 16 international research sites via the ENIGMA Bipolar Disorder Working Group.

ENIGMA, an international consortium co-founded and led in part by Dr. Paul M. Thompson of the Stevens INI, enables researchers worldwide to pool imaging and clinical data, making it possible to detect subtle patterns that smaller studies might miss. The team applied diffusion MRI, an advanced imaging method that maps the brain's white matter pathways-the structural infrastructure for communication between different brain regions.

In bipolar disorder, characterized by episodes of depression and mania or hypomania, disruptions in these pathways affect mood regulation, emotion, reward processing, and cognitive control. While prior research has focused on individual brain regions, this study examined how these regions connect within larger networks, using graph theory to model the brain as a transportation system with nodes representing regions and edges representing connections. This approach estimates the efficiency of information flow across the brain's networks.

The analysis identified consistent, subtle differences in network organization among those with bipolar disorder. Compared to controls, participants with bipolar disorder exhibited less densely connected networks, reduced efficiency in information exchange, and longer communication routes between regions. Their networks relied more heavily on highly connected hub regions that coordinate communication, possibly reflecting an adaptive response where information travels less directly through a limited set of pathways.

The most pronounced alterations were found in networks involved in emotion regulation, reward processing, attention, and self-reflection-functional systems known to be impacted in bipolar disorder. These included fronto-limbic circuits for emotion, basal ganglia pathways for motivation and reward, and regions within the default mode and salience networks, which manage internal thought and prioritization of relevant stimuli.

Importantly, the study linked these network differences to clinical features of bipolar disorder, suggesting that variations in brain wiring may correspond to illness severity and treatment effects. The findings underscore the biological complexity of psychiatric disorders and the necessity of large, collaborative efforts like ENIGMA to uncover robust brain signatures. By harmonizing data globally, researchers gain the statistical power to identify patterns that can inform new strategies for understanding and addressing mental health conditions





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Bipolar Disorder Brain Networks Diffusion MRI White Matter Graph Theory ENIGMA Consortium Neuroimaging Mental Health Circuitry Treatment Response

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